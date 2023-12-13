Navajo Nation leaders call decision to drop expansion of radiation exposure bill a ‘disheartening’ blow

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Navajo Nation officials are expressing outrage and dismay after U.S. House leadership opted to remove additional compensation for people sickened by radiation exposure while mining uranium for the nation’s nuclear arsenal.

More than two decades ago, Congress passed the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA), which provided payments to Navajo Nation uranium miners who developed cancer and other illnesses after working for the government during World War II and the Cold War.

Last week, however, the Republican-control House cut an expansion to the statute, which was included as part of a massive defense spending bill the Senate had passed over the summer. The expansion would have included residents in other states who suffered from the effects of radiation contamination connected with national defense projects.

“It’s a blow to anyone who was supporting the war efforts, essentially just saying that our sacrifices don’t matter,” said Justin Ahasteen, the executive director of the Navajo Nation Washington Office, who spoke with ABC4 on Tuesday.

The expansion to the RECA would have allowed those who mined uranium on Navajo Nation after 1971 to be eligible for compensation. The original bill stopped at that year, because by that time the federal government had transferred ownership of the mines to private companies.

However, Ahasteen said the companies also exploited Navajo Nation workers and exposed them to dangerous working conditions for a project that was of significant interest to national defense.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley issued a joint statement last week expressing their disappointment with House GOP leadership in their decision on RECA funding.

“This decision is disheartening to the Navajo Nation – a people whose significant contributions helped build America’s nuclear arsenal, secured a victory in World War II, and boosted energy development,” they said.

They noted that the RECA program is set to expire in June, unless lawmakers come to an agreement on a path forward.

According to Ahasteen, supporters of the amended bill were willing to negotiate, but the House leadership wouldn’t budge over cost concerns, as the Congressional Budget Office suggested the price tag would be north of $100 billion.

Aside from more compensation for Navajo Nation residents, the amended program would have expanded eligibility for people in states such as Colorado, Montana, Missouri, and New Mexico.

New Mexico, for instance, is where the Manhattan Project’s Trinity Test was performed, with the detonation of the first nuclear weapon. Currently under the RECA, residents in New Mexico aren’t covered.

Without help from the government, the Navajo Nation residents dealing with radiation-related cancer and other diseases are often left to suffer in their homes as the tribal health care system cannot address their treatment needs, Ahasteen said.

“Nobody is looking for a handout,” he added. “They’re looking for justice.”

