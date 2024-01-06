Navajo Nation voices concerns with NASA over human remains being sent to moon

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren vocalized the indigenous community's objection to human remains being sent to the moon during a press conference Friday.

On Friday afternoon, Nygren held discussions with representatives from the White House, the Department of Transportation, and NASA. The purpose of the meeting was to express concerns regarding the scheduled launch of the Vulcan Centaur on January 8. This mission aims to land on the moon, carrying the Peregrine Mission One developed by Astrobotic Technology.

Among the 28 payloads scheduled for the launch, there was an inclusion from Celestis and Elysium Space. These companies specialize in memorial services and had plans to transport cremated human remains to the moon as part of their payload.

Nygren expressed the sentiment, "We're born here, and we should be left here as well when we move on." He communicated to reporters that he raised concerns with U.S. government officials, emphasizing that the Navajo Nation should have been provided with more thorough notice and consideration regarding the launch and its potential impact.

"Our moon is just so integral in everything that we do that there should be some respect, and respect some of the sacredness to the moon, and by having human remains up there constantly floating around the earth as we continue to exist here on Mother Earth, it's just of concern," said Nygren.

Nygren explained that the moon is used in ceremonies across Navajo and other indigenous cultures as a prominent part of religious and spiritual beliefs.

Nygren mentioned that government officials conveyed to him their limited influence over the specifics of missions like the upcoming one. He explained that such missions are carried out by private entities, and government oversight primarily focuses on aspects such as safety and mission success. Nygren found this approach irresponsible, especially given the inclusion of human remains in the mission payload.

"These missions don't happen without NASA, so we can come up with something then to really try to focus on how we can collaborate and make sure that these future missions don't have human remains, just out of respect for the hundreds of tribes that exist here in the United States," said Nygren.

Nygren conveyed that he received "no strong affirmative response" from U.S. officials regarding the assurance that human remains would not be sent to the moon.

Nygren referred to former Navajo Nation President Albert Hale, who was in office during Nygren's youth. Nygren recalled how the late Hale took a stand against the sending of cremated remains, particularly those of former astronaut Eugene Shoemaker, to the moon in January 1998, and Nygren was a witness to this stance.

Nygren explicitly stated that the Navajo Nation wasn't attempting to claim ownership of the moon. Instead, he emphasized the profound significance of the concept of human life in Navajo culture. The Nation's desire is for the government to conduct its missions and space exploration in a manner that respects and incorporates indigenous beliefs.

The Navajo Nation was consulting with other nationwide tribes on the issue, along with continued advice from Navajo traditional practitioners.

Nygren said in a news release in late December that the Biden Administration had previously promised to consult matters that impact tribes directly with their indigenous governments.

NASA and the Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to the Arizona Republic's request for comment.

