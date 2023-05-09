Navajo police fatally shoot man following standoff in Tuba City

Police lights

The Navajo Police Department fatally shot a man on Monday following a domestic violence call which resulted in a standoff in Tuba City.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the Navajo Police Department Tuba City District received a call about a domestic violence dispute at the Navajo Housing Authority housing. It was reported that the suspect was seen with a weapon and a woman was screaming for help, said Navajo police.

When officers arrived, the suspect pointed a firearm in their direction and an officer fired a shot that missed the suspect. The suspect then retreated into the residence. The officers set up a perimeter and began calling out for the suspect to surrender, according to police.

An unknown woman approached the residence, making it to the front door, which resulted in a second engagement between the suspect and the officers. That is when shots were fired that struck the suspect, according to Navajo police.

Police did not say what the woman's relationship was with the suspect or why she approached the front door.

The suspect was rushed to a hospital from the scene, however, he succumbed to his injuries. The female and the officers were not harmed.

