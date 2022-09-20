Naval commander charged with distributing child sexual abuse videos

Gregory Edward McLean, 38, is facing charges of two counts of distributing videos of sexual abuse towards children and one count of possessing such video files.

According to the Department of Justice media release, if McLean is convicted, he is facing five years of prison and up to 20 years in federal prison on each count.

McLean was arrested on Sept. 19 and he is currently in jail awaiting trial.

The indictment notified McLean that his two cellphones, a Western Digital hard drive, and a USB drive were confiscated due to suspicion that these devices were used during these offenses.

This case was brought up by Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative under the Department of Justice.

This case was investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Rhode Island State Police, with assistance from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

