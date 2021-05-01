Navalny activists forced underground as political movement crumbles under Kremlin pressure

Nataliya Vasilyeva
·5 min read
Sofia Pilukova, 23, former member of Navalny's organisation in the empty premises of Navalny's headquarters in Krasnodar (Krasnodar, Russia) - Maxim Babenko

A blank portrait frame on a bare wall is all that is now left inside the regional HQ of Alexei Navalny’s opposition office in the southern city of Krasnodar.

His supporters are no strangers to Kremlin pressure, but on Monday the government imposed its most sweeping crackdown yet – declaring the entire Navalny movement an “extremist” network in the same vein as al-Qaeda.

Mr Navalny's activists have now shut down all of their offices this week – otherwise they would face jail like the politician himself, who is already serving a three year prison term imposed in February.

“Everyone who went to work for Navalny knew how it could end: you’re very likely to get into trouble if you openly oppose the government,” Sofia Pilukova, 23, a political science major who served ten days in January for organising a pro-Navalny rally, told The Telegraph.

“Working here was an important part of my life. I felt like I was part of something bigger.”

A portrait of Vladimir Putin on the refrigerator at Navalny's empty headquarters in Krasnodar - Maxim Babenko

The vast regional network of Mr Navalny’s supporters officially folded as soon as court hearings to designate the Navalny movement as an extremist organisation opened on Monday. Anyone associated with it can now face up to ten years in jail.

Mr Navalny’s allies view the crackdown as a calculated attack ahead of the September parliamentary elections. The most recent survey by the Levada Centre pollster showed the ruling United Russia party polling just 27 percent, an eight-year low, as the brand of Mr Putin's party, marred by recurrent corruption scandals, becomes increasingly toxic.

With Mr Navalny emerging as the only opposition figure with appeal outside of Moscow’s urban elite, his sprawling network of regional activist offices has become a thorn in the Kremlin’s side.

In recent years, the activists have gained a presence across Russia’s far-flung regions, training election monitors, holding investigations into local corrupt officials and endorsing opposition candidates.

On Monday, Ms Pilukova and four other staffers rushed to their office in a nondescript block in downtown Krasnodar and cleansed it of their presence, fearing that a police raid could rob them of all their leaflets and Mr Navalny’s portraits. Hoping to hang them again some day, the activists have hidden them in an undisclosed location.

Sofia Pilukova, 23, at Navalny headquarters in Krasnodar. - Maxim Babenko

They were already long accustomed to being followed and monitored. When Ms Pilulkova, a tall young woman with straight hair reaching her waist, was hauled into a police station just before the massive pro-Navalny rally in January, an officer told her: “Sofia, you’re here at last!”

The Navalny movement has been denting President Vladimir Putin’s popularity for years, exposing his regime as irreparably corrupt and self-serving. But it wasn’t until Mr Navalny’s near-fatal poisoning by a nerve agent last summer and his return to Russia in January that the Kremlin began seeking to eradicate his movement completely.

Ivan Pavlov, a prominent lawyer who has sought to fight the Navalny movement’s extremist designation, was himself detained for questioning on Friday.

Mr Navalny’s network in 42 cities employed about 180 people, along with thousands of unpaid volunteers. In some Russian regions, like the Siberian city of Tomsk, the activists hold seats in local legislature and are figuring out how they can now carry on.

In several regions, the heads of local Navalny offices have already gone to ground, fearing criminal prosecution. One regional coordinator refused to be interviewed by The Telegraph, concerned about legal repercussions. Another was recently abducted by unknown men and physically threatened.

Anastasia Pankova recently picked up another activist who had served ten days for posting a TikTok video advertising a pro-Navalny protest. - Maxim Babenko

Leonid Volkov, the driving force behind Mr Navalny’s regional network, described the extremism designation as a “punch in the gut,” with activists unsure how to respond.

“There are those who want to quit, those who want to keep on working and those who are not sure,” he told the Telegraph. “We have no idea how the legal practice will pan out, what kind of orders for repressions authorities in the regions will get (from the Kremlin).”

Anastasia Panchenko, who was the head of the Krasnodar office until Monday, said that in recent months, many local politicians had begun to avoid all contact with the Navalny activists, or even mention his name.

Anastasia Panchenko, 26, head of the Navalny office in Krasnodar

On Thursday, she drove out of town with another Navalny activist to pick up a colleague from jail who had served ten days for posting a TikTok video advertising a pro-Navalny protest.

Alipat Sultanbekova, 29, a small-boned woman with black curly hair, beamed as she walked out of the painted metal gate of the detention centre. She only became politically active last year after the nerve agent attack on Mr Navalny, widely blamed on the Russian intelligence.

“When a person who is willing to change things emerges in your country and he is attacked like that, you have to do something, so that his sacrifice doesn’t go to waste,” she said.

Mr Volkov, who prides himself on having fostered a new generation of political activists across Russia, hopes that groups of activists in about 30 cities will carry on their work independently of the Navalny movement.

Anastasia Panchenko meets Alipat Sultanbegova after she served time in a temporary detention center in Ust-Labinsk. - Maxim Babenko

Ms Panchenko, who will be packing her bags next month to join the election campaign of a former Navalny staffer in St Petersburg, concedes that local activists will have a hard time fundraising or canvassing if they cannot use the Navalny brand any longer.

But she thinks that the Kremlin’s persecution would only anger hard-core activists like her even further.

“Navalny’s regional chapters were not about the office premise but about people,” she said. “The people are still there.”

