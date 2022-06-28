Navalny appeal rejected; another Kremlin critic jailed

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, seen on the TV screen, appears on a video link from prison provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in a courtroom in Vladimir, Russia, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A Russian court has rejected an appeal by imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who contended that prison authorities illegally prevented his lawyers from bringing necessary equipment including voice recorders and laptop computers to a court session held in a prison. (AP Photo/Kirill Zarubin) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alexei Navalny
    Russian politician, lawyer and anti-corruption activist

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has rejected an appeal by imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who contended that prison authorities illegally prevented his lawyers from bringing necessary equipment including voice recorders and laptop computers to a court session held in a prison.

Navalny testified at the Tuesday session by video, the first time he has been seen since being moved to a maximum-security prison. A lower court had previously rejected his complaint about the recording devices ban.

Close associates of Navalny have faced criminal charges and many have left Russia. Authorities shut down his group’s political infrastructure — an anti-corruption foundation and a nationwide network of offices — by labeling it extremist.

On Tuesday, prominent opposition politician Ilya Yashin was sentenced to 15 days in jail on charges of failing to obey police. He was detained late Monday while walking in a park, and police said he had grabbed one officer by the uniform and vulgarly insulted them.

However, Yashin claimed that police approached him while he was sitting on a bench with a friend and demanded he go with them without explanation.

“I am not crazy, to get in a fight with three policemen,” he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Yashin has criticized Russia's military actions in Ukraine and in May was ordered to pay 90,000 rubles ($1700) on charges of discrediting the Russian military.

He faces 15 days in jail if convicted of disobeying police.

Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin. He received a 2½-year sentence for allegedly violating the conditions of his parole while outside Russia.

In March, Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of fraud and contempt of court, allegations he rejected as a politically motivated attempt by Russian authorities to keep him behind bars for as long as possible.

Recommended Stories

  • AP PHOTOS: Israel's separation barrier, 20 years on

    Twenty years after Israel decided to build its controversial separation barrier, the network of walls, fences and closed military roads remains in place, even as any partition of the land appears more remote than ever. Israel is actively encouraging its Jewish citizens to settle on both sides of the barrier as it builds and expands settlements deep inside the occupied West Bank, more than a decade after the collapse of any serious peace talks. Palestinians living under decades of military occupation, meanwhile, clamor for work permits inside Israel, where wages are higher.

  • Russian shelling kills five civilians in Ukraine's Kharkiv - governor

    KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian forces shelled central districts of the city of Kharkiv on Monday, hitting apartment buildings and a primary school and killing five people and wounding 22, the regional governor said. Five children were among the injured, Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, said. The attacks shattered apartment buildings, video footage showed.

  • Miami lands one of its biggest QB recruits ever with commitment from Jaden Rashada

    The Miami Hurricanes keep stacking stars at quarterback and landed one of their biggest recruits ever at the position Sunday.

  • Ukrainian security service detains several Russian agents helping enemy carry out missile attacks

    Several Russian who help Russia target missile attacks on Kyiv and Lviv Oblast have been detained by Ukraine’s SBU security service, the SBU said in a YouTube video published on June 28.

  • Ryan Reynolds, actor and Mint Mobile owner: ‘Wireless is an essential service’

    Actor and Mint Mobile owner Ryan Reynolds talks about the pragmatism of Mint’s cell plans, and the importance of cost-efficient wireless access, especially in times of economic instability.

  • US officials back in Venezuela in a bid to rebuild ties

    Senior U.S. government officials have quietly traveled to Caracas in the latest bid to bring home detained Americans and rebuild relations with the South American oil giant as the war in Ukraine drags on, forcing the U.S. to recalibrate other foreign policy objectives. A U.S. State Department spokesperson described the trip as a welfare visit focused on the safety of several U.S. citizens detained in Caracas, including a group of oil executives from Houston-based Citgo jailed more than four years ago. The delegation includes Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy on hostage affairs, as well as Ambassador James Story, who heads the U.S. government’s Venezuelan Affairs Unit out of neighboring Colombia.

  • Russia fires $200 million worth of missiles at Ukraine over weekend – Forbes

    Russia significantly intensified its missile attacks on Ukraine over the weekend. In total, 60 to 80 long-range missiles were fired, reports Fobes on June 27.

  • Russian invaders destroying Lysychansk with cluster bombs, says Luhansk governor

    Invading Russian forces are destroying the town of Lysychansk with cluster bombs, Luhansk Regional Governor Serhiy Hayday said in a Telegram messenger post on June 28.

  • Russia fines foreign firms for alleged data storage violations

    A Moscow court said it had fined video streaming service Twitch, social network Pinterest, holiday rental company Airbnb and United Parcel Service (UPS) on Tuesday for refusing to store Russian citizens' personal data in Russia. Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that has erupted into a full-on battle since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor in late May opened administrative cases against Amazon-owned Twitch, Pinterest, Airbnb, UPS and two other foreign companies accused of violating personal data legislation.

  • Donaldson inmates ignite garbage pile they say was drawing pests into prison

    Inmates started a fire outside an Alabama prison Sunday after they said staff failed to dispose of garbage that was drawing pests into the building.

  • Russia's war is grinding on in eastern Ukraine, and France's Macron wants Europe to prepare for a 'wartime economy'

    "We'll have to go farther and be stronger because the geopolitical context forces us to," the French president said in June.

  • Dog shot in the face at Decatur park

    Decatur Police are seeking information after a dog was found shot in the face at Glenwood Park.

  • Turkish police prevent Istanbul Pride from going ahead

    Turkish police blocked hundreds of people from gathering for Istanbul's annual Pride parade on Sunday and detained dozens after local authorities banned the march from going ahead again this year. Thousands of people used to attend Pride marches on Istanbul's main Istiklal Avenue but in recent years the government led by President Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party has toughened its stance on LGBTQ+ freedom. Local authorities in the Beyoglu district banned all Pride Week events between June 20-26, saying they could lead to public unrest due to society's sensitivities.

  • Russia to spend $14.5 billion to boost local aircraft production amid sanctions

    The Russian aviation industry has been in crisis since the West imposed sanctions after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, banning Russian airlines from flying to destinations in Europe, the United States and other countries. Russian airlines have largely stopped international flights, after leasing companies said they would seize planes in line with sanctions. Moscow has passed a law allowing the seizure of hundreds of jets in response to those sanctions.

  • U.S. commerce secretary presses lawmakers to greenlight $52 billion for chipmaking

    U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday stepped up pressure on Congress to approve $52 billion in funding for chipmakers to expand operations, warning that firms would abandon American expansion plans without the legislation. "Mark my words ... if Labor Day comes and goes and this Chips Act isn't passed by Congress, these companies will not wait and they will expand in other countries," she warned in an interview on CNBC. Both houses of Congress have passed versions of legislation to make the United States more competitive with China that include the chip funding.

  • Instagram and Facebook are quickly removing posts offering abortion pills

    Facebook and Instagram have begun promptly removing posts that offer abortion pills to women who may not be able to access them following a Supreme Court decision that stripped away constitutional protections for the procedure.

  • Seoul urges China, Russia to prevent North Korean nuke test

    A top South Korean official said Monday that North Korea is increasingly targeting the South with its nuclear arms program, and urged China and Russia to persuade the North not to conduct a widely expected nuclear test. Unification Minster Kwon Youngse’s comments came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un re-emphasized his nuclear ambitions in a key military meeting last week and approved unspecified new operational duties for front-line army units. Experts say North Korea could be planning to deploy battlefield nuclear weapons along its tense border with South Korea.

  • Man wanted for murder in Morgantown taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown

    A suspect in a Morgantown homicide was taken into custody Monday night by Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office announced.

  • NFL, NBA, NHL championship parlay pays out huge money

    Legalized sports betting creates an unlimited universe of potential wagers. One bettor made an unlimited (not really) pile of money by pulling off a trifecta that George Costanza would envy. Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, a BetMGM bettor placed a free $500 promotional wager on the Rams to win the Super Bowl, the Warriors to [more]

  • Multiple people dead in Amtrak derailment

    Multiple people dead in Amtrak derailment