Navalny was killed by Putin – Zelenskyy

In response to the news of the death of so-called opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a Russian prison, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he was killed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Quote: "Putin always kills. He is a war himself. He will not stop, he can only be stopped and only by people working together.

As soon as it became known that Alexei Navalny had died in a Russian prison, it was obvious that he was killed by Putin, like thousands of people tortured and killed because of this one beast. He doesn't care who dies as long as he keeps his position.

And that’s precisely why he shouldn’t get to keep anything. Putin has to lose everything and he has to be held accountable for what he has done."

Previously: On the afternoon of 16 February, the Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Penal Colony No. 3 in Kharp, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, in northwestern Siberia.

For reference: Navalny, who had supposedly been trying to expose the Russian authorities and had been arrested more than once, was poisoned in Russia with Novichok. On 20 August 2020, he fainted on the plane, was taken to intensive care, and then fell into a coma. Navalny’s life was saved at the Charité hospital in Germany. On 17 January 2021, after returning to Russia from Germany, Navalny was arrested and charged with failing to fulfil the obligations of a probationer in the Yves Rocher case [he had been accused of embezzling money from a Russian subsidiary of the French cosmetics company - ed.]. And on 2 February 2021, a court in Moscow sentenced Navalny to more than two and a half years’ imprisonment in connection with the Yves Rocher case. On the same day, people took to the streets across Russia. Within hours, the number of detainees exceeded 1,000.

Background:

Alexei Navalny has been imprisoned since early 2021. The Moscow City Court sentenced him to 19 years in prison in a special-regime colony for "extremism" in August 2023.

In December, the opposition leader was transferred to correctional facility No. 3, known as Polyarnyi Volk (Polar Wolf), which is located in Kharp in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Siberia.

Correctional facility No. 3 "has always served as a penal colony for particularly dangerous recidivists", the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta wrote in 2006. Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s business partner Platon Lebedev served part of his term there.

Support UP or become our patron!