Navalny: Russia's Ukraine invasion is Putin's 'stupid war'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Greg Norman
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alexei Navalny
    Russian politician, lawyer and anti-corruption activist
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has launched a fresh attack Tuesday against President Vladimir Putin, telling a Moscow court that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a "stupid war" which the strongman started.

Navalny made the comment as Russia’s ongoing war of Ukraine has reached the three-month mark.

"This is a stupid war which your Putin started," Navalny said after unsuccessfully appealing his nine-year sentence for fraud and contempt of court charges, which he denies, according to Reuters. "This war was built on lies."

"One madman has got his claws into Ukraine and I do not know what he wants to do with it -- this crazy thief," Navalny continued.

TOP RUSSIA UN DIPLOMAT QUITS OVER UKRAINE WAR, SLAMS PUTIN 

In the early days of the war, Navalny urged Russians to stage daily protests and called Putin an "obviously insane czar" for his invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24.

In a long series of tweets posted at the time by his spokesman, Navalny told his people to avoid turning into a "nation of frightened silent people" and instead "fight for peace."

Now on Tuesday he warned the Russian court that "you will all suffer historic defeat."

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny takes part in a march at Strastnoy Boulevard in memory of Russian politician and opposition leader Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, Russia on Feb. 24, 2019. <span class="copyright">Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images</span>
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny takes part in a march at Strastnoy Boulevard in memory of Russian politician and opposition leader Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, Russia on Feb. 24, 2019. Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

"What do you want to achieve -- do you want short-term control, to fight with future generations, to fight for the future of Russia?" Navalny reportedly told the court Tuesday as a judge repeatedly interrupted him.

"Your time will pass," Reuters also quoted Navalny as saying. "When you will all be burning in hell, your grandfathers will be adding wood to your fires."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taliban say deal signed with UAE firm to manage airports

    The Taliban announced a deal Tuesday allowing an Emirati company to manage three airports in Afghanistan after the fall of the country's U.S.-backed government. Under the deal, the Abu Dhabi-based firm GAAC Solutions would manage the airports in Herat, Kabul and Kandahar, the Taliban said. Ghulam Jelani Wafa, the Taliban’s acting deputy transportation and civil aviation minister, signed the accord.

  • Ukrainian intelligence chief: Putin survived assassination attempt 2 months ago

    The head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin survived an alleged assassination attempt two months ago.

  • 200 bodies found in Mariupol basement as war rages in east

    Workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, a grim reminder of the horrors still coming to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war. The bodies were decomposing and a stench permeated the neighborhood, said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor. Perched on the Sea of Azov, Mariupol was relentlessly pounded during a monthslong siege that finally ended last week after some 2,500 Ukrainian fighters abandoned a steel plant where they had made their last stand.

  • Russian diplomat in Switzerland says he resigns over Ukraine invasion

    GENEVA (Reuters) -A Russian diplomat at the country's permanent mission at the United Nations in Geneva said on Monday he was leaving his post because of his disagreement with Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a rare political resignation over the war. Boris Bondarev, a who identified himself on LinkedIn as a counsellor at Russia's permanent mission to the UN who worked on arms control, told Reuters: "I went to the mission like any other Monday morning and I forwarded my resignation letter and I walked out." "I started to imagine this a few years ago but the scale of this disaster drove me to do it," he said, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24.

  • Jailed Kremlin foe Navalny lambasts Putin's 'stupid war' in Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday lambasted President Vladimir Putin, casting the Kremlin chief as a doomed madman who started a "stupid war" that was butchering the innocent people of both Ukraine and Russia. Appealing unsuccessfully against his latest nine-year sentence, Navalny used his address to a Moscow court to deliver a stinging attack on Putin and the war - a rare public act of dissent in a country where it is a criminal offence to criticise the army and its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Russia-Ukraine war marks third month: What’s happened and what’s next?

    It has been three months since Russia began its brutal invasion of Ukraine, which Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed as a “special military operation” in order to “denazify” its neighbor. Putin claimed he wanted to “protect” people in the Russian-backed separatist region of Donbas in eastern Ukraine who the Kremlin leader claimed “for eight years now, had been facing humiliation and genocide perpetrated by the Kyiv regime.”

  • Henry Kissinger: Ukraine must give Russia territory

    Veteran US statesman Henry Kissinger has urged the West to stop trying to inflict a crushing defeat on Russian forces in Ukraine, warning that it would have disastrous consequences for the long term stability of Europe.

  • After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

    When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.

  • Putin said he'll have a 'serious talk' with the West after being told he's to 'blame for everything'

    Putin smiled as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the West blamed the Russian leader for the world's current economic troubles.

  • Putin’s Own Men Are Already Discussing Who Will Replace Him

    Kremlin via ReutersThree months into Vladimir Putin’s bloody “special operation” in Ukraine, his own men in the Kremlin are reportedly discussing who will replace him.That’s according to new reporting by the independent news outlet Meduza, which cited several sources close to the Russian presidential administration who said officials are increasingly fed up with Putin personally.Some of Putin’s own allies within the Kremlin walls have reportedly floated the idea of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin b

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn Investigated For 'Improper Relationship' With Staffer

    The far-right Republican, who lost his reelection bid, is also being investigated for promoting “a cryptocurrency in which he may have had an undisclosed financial interest.”

  • GOP threatens to release Jan. 5 footage — but obtaining it will cost them

    House Republicans are threatening to release Capitol Police video taken on Jan. 5, 2021, in order to clear the name of a colleague accused of leading tours the day before the deadly riot — but they do not yet have the footage. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol last…

  • Rudy Giuliani Flips Out On Heckler In Profanity-Laced Parade Tirade

    The former New York mayor lost it during the Celebrate Israel Parade in New York.

  • Desperate Republican Tells Stacey Abrams ‘Go Back…Where You Came From’

    Trump-endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate David Perdue doubled down on a racially charged, last-minute new line of attack aimed at Stacey Abrams, the likely Democratic nominee, in an interview Monday night.While addressing a crowd on the final day before the Republican primary, Perdue—who polls show trailing Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican who earned Trump’s ire when he refused to help “fix” Joe Biden’s win in the state in 2020—opened up a new line of attack on Abrams, telling the audience

  • Pennsylvania Senate runoff: RNC intervenes to block McCormick absentee ballot move as Dr. Oz leads

    The Republican National Committee is intervening against David McCormick's campaign in a mail-in ballot counting case in the Pennsylvania Senate primary.

  • Kellyanne Conway Lets Loose On Jared Kushner In New Memoir

    "There was no subject he considered beyond his expertise," she said of her former White House colleague.

  • Duterte hits Putin: I kill criminals, not children, elders

    Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sharply criticized Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the killings of innocent civilians in Ukraine, saying while the two of them have been tagged as killers, “I kill criminals, I don’t kill children and the elderly.” Duterte, who openly calls Putin an idol and a friend, voiced his rebuke for the first time over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in remarks aired Tuesday where he blamed the three-month old war for the spike in global oil prices that has battered many countries, including the Philippines.

  • Ukraine says it destroyed a Russian mortar carrier after a pro-Kremlin journalist accidentally exposed its location

    Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communication thanked pro-Kremlin journalist Alexander Kots, who later denied that his coverage exposed the vehicle.

  • Manchin spars with GOP senator over the Trump tax cuts, saying they were 'unfairly' tilted for the wealthiest Americans

    Manchin went back and forth with GOP Sen. Roger Wicker. He also raised new hope of a deal on President Joe Biden's stalled agenda.

  • McCormick sues over counting mail ballots in Pa. Senate race

    The campaign of David McCormick, who is in a neck-and-neck Republican primary contest for the U.S. Senate against celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, sued in a Pennsylvania court Monday to try to ensure counties obey a brand-new federal appeals court decision that could help him make up ground. McCormick's lawsuit, filed after hours, asks the state's Commonwealth Court to require counties to promptly count mail-in ballots that lack a required handwritten date on the return envelope. It is the first — but likely not the last — lawsuit in the contest between Oz and McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO.