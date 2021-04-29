Navalny says Putin is a 'naked king' whose crown is 'sliding from his ears' amid mass anti-government protests in Russia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Haltiwanger
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Russia police protest Alexei Navalny
Law-enforcement officers in front of a rally in support of Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, on January 23. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

  • Navalny in a court appearance on Thursday ripped Putin as a "naked king" clinging to power.

  • "Your naked king wants to rule until the end. He doesn't care about the country," Navalny said.

  • The imprisoned Russian opposition leader's defiant comments came after a weeks-long hunger strike.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Alexei Navalny on Thursday decried Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "naked king" clinging to power, during what marked the Kremlin critic's first public appearance since he went on a hunger strike in prison.

"I would like to say that your king is naked, and more than one little boy is shouting about it - it is now millions of people who are already shouting about it. It is quite obvious. Twenty years of incompetent rule have come to this: There is a crown sliding from his ears," Navalny said of Putin, alluding to the recent anti-government protests across Russia linked to Navalny's imprisonment, according to CNN.

"Your naked king wants to rule until the end. He doesn't care about the country. He is clung to power and wants to rule indefinitely," Navalny added.

Putin, who has ruled over Russia for 20 years, in early April signed a law that paved the way for him to stay in power until 2036. Critics say the Russian leader has effectively made himself president for life.

Navalny, who's Putin's most prominent critic, made these comments while joining a Moscow court hearing via video link. A judge rejected Navalny's appeal of a conviction over accusations he defamed a World War II veteran - a verdict broadly seen as politically motivated.

As he criticized Putin, the anti-corruption campaigner also excoriated the prosecutors and judge.

"You are all traitors. You and the naked king are implementing a plan to seize Russia, and the Russians should be turned into slaves," Navalny said. "Their wealth will be taken away from them. They will be deprived of any prospects. You have implemented that plan."

Navalny's remarks came as his political network was disbanded. The move was in response to an expected court ruling that would designate it as an "extremist" organization, The Moscow Times reported.

The Russian opposition leader looked gaunt in images of his court appearance, likely a product of his weeks-long hunger strike in prison. Navalny ended the strike, which was over demands for proper medical care in prison, last week as doctors warned that he could die from it.

"I'm just an awful skeleton," Navalny said on Thursday, referring to his appearance and the weight he's lost.

Navalny court photo
Navalny on a screen via video link before a court hearing in Moscow on April 29. Press Service of Babushkinsky District Court of Moscow/Handout via Reuters

Navalny in February was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for violating the terms of his parole over a separate case. Navalny has dismissed all charges against him as politically motivated.

The sentencing came just months after Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok while in Siberia, which nearly killed him. Navalny was transferred to Germany for medical treatment in September and remained there until January. It was during this treatment and recovery period that Navalny missed parole meetings, and he was promptly arrested in January upon returning to Moscow.

Putin is widely believed to have ordered Navalny's poisoning. Leaders across the world have condemned the Russian president over the incident and Navalny's subsequent imprisonment. President Joe Biden in early March slapped new sanctions on Russia over Navalny's poisoning.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Visibly gaunt Alexei Navalny makes first public appearance since hunger strike

    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny made his first public appearance in weeks at a court hearing, via a video link from prison. The Putin critic's lawyer says he has lost 50 pounds since his hunger strike. Elizabeth Palmer reports.

  • Photo shows Alexei Navalny looking gaunt after a 23-day hunger strike in Russian prison

    The Russian opposition leader appeared in court via video link from jail on Thursday. He ended a 23-day hunger strike earlier this month.

  • Kremlin critic Navalny defiant but gaunt after ending hunger strike

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "naked, thieving king" on Thursday, looking gaunt but defiant in a courtroom video link from prison, his first public appearance since ending a hunger strike last week. Navalny's comments were piped into a hearing in a Moscow courtroom, where he lost his appeal against a fine for defaming a World War Two veteran. Allies were forced to disband his network of regional campaign offices, which the authorities are seeking to ban as "extremist".

  • Navalny "a horrible skeleton" in court appearance after hunger strike

    The Russian opposition leader told a Moscow court via video link from prison that he'd dropped down to around his 7th-grade weight.

  • Navalny appears in court after ending hunger strike

    Putin critic Alexei Navalny attended a virtual court hearing, his first public appearance since ending his hunger strike.&nbsp;&nbsp;Matt Bodner reports.

  • Why Putin Flexed His Military Muscle on Ukraine’s Border

    Russia has been pulling back tens of thousands of troops from its border with Ukraine following a show of strength that rattled nerves from Kyiv to Washington. Russia’s Defense Ministry said the drawdown would be complete by May 1, part of a routine training exercise; Ukrainian, European and U.S. officials were waiting to exhale. First, Putin is determined to mark Russia’s territory across its “near abroad,” particularly Ukraine and Belarus, and he won’t treat Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as an equal negotiating partner.

  • Man charged with threatening Iowa governor cites free speech

    An Iowa man charged with leaving a threatening voicemail telling Gov. Kim Reynolds she should be “hung for treason” defended his comments Thursday as free speech, saying he was expressing opposition to COVID-19 restrictions. Harvey Hunter Jr., 48, is charged with first-degree harassment for the profane Jan. 5 message he left on a governor’s office phone line set up to gather input over whether Reynolds should continue the partial statewide mask mandate. Hunter called the GOP governor a dictator and said “every single one of you need to be hung for treason for pushing this COVID scam,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Polk County.

  • EU explores chipmaker alliance as alternative to foreign-funded megafab - sources

    PARIS/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union is considering creating a semiconductor alliance including STMicroelectronics, NXP, Infineon and ASML to cut dependence on foreign chipmakers amid a global supply chain crunch, four EU officials said. It would complement or come as an alternative to a possible foreign-funded factory, with the aim to double the EU's market share in semiconductors to 20% by 2030, a target set out by European internal market chief Thierry Breton. The EU Commissioner, who is seeking to persuade a leading chipmaker to site a major fabrication plant in the bloc, is due to meet Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Friday.

  • FBI defends 'suicide by cop' designation for 2017 baseball field shooting

    The FBI insisted that their "suicide by cop" designation was right, while saying it'd likely be investigated as domestic terrorism if it occurred today

  • Alexei Navalny makes first court appearance since hunger strike

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.

  • Colorado lawmakers push for gun limits in the aftermath of Boulder shooting

    Colorado lawmakers unveiled a package of legislation on Thursday in response to last month's mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, saying "we are transforming the country."The big picture: The legislation aims to strengthen background checks and prohibit certain individuals from accessing firearms.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIf passed, a person convicted of a violent misdemeanor would be banned from purchasing a gun for five years.The so-called Charleston loophole would be eliminated to prevent a person from obtaining a firearm before a background check is completed.In addition, the measure would overturn a court decision that prohibits local governments from approving tougher gun restrictions than those at the state level. If approved, Colorado would also create an Office of Gun Violence Prevention to study additional measures to limit gun-related deaths.Yes, but: The legislative package does not include an assault weapons ban, as lawmakers initially proposed, nor any additional resources to address mental health.What they're saying: State Sen. Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder) said the bills are the "most effective steps Colorado needs to take to save the most lives.""There's no single policy we can pass that will guarantee no more lives will be taken from us," Fenberg said on Thursday. "We also know that we must continue to demand federal action on gun violence prevention. But this cannot be an excuse for inaction."Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who didn't attend the an announcement of the legislation, issued a statement to Axios calling the legislation "common sense strategies ... to keep Coloradans safer and reduce violent crime."Catch up quick: A shooting at a Boulder grocery store on March 22 that killed 10, including a police officer, is the latest in a deadly streak of mass shootings in Colorado.The alleged shooter, 22-year-old Al Aliwi Alissa, faces more than 50 criminal charges, including 10 counts of first-degree murder. Alissa's attorneys say he suffered from mental health issues, and in 2017, he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.The other side: Gun rights advocates in Colorado suggested the legislation to tighten background checks is not needed and called a patchwork of local restriction unworkable."Honoring others by denying God-given rights to law-abiding citizens is never a good idea," said Taylor Rhodes, executive director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, a Second Amendment advocacy organization.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Trump-rejecting Florida Republican who has a plan to fix the GOP

    Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has a message for leaders in Washington: ‘Start thinking more like mayors.’

  • Trump says Giuliani 'a great patriot' after raid

    Former President Donald Trump told Fox Business on Thursday that Rudy Giuliani was "the greatest mayor in the history of New York” and “a great patriot.” (April 29)

  • US: Nuclear waste tank in Washington state may be leaking

    An underground nuclear waste storage tank in Washington state that dates to World War II appears to be leaking contaminated liquid into the ground, the U.S. Department of Energy said Thursday. It's the second tank believed to be leaking waste left from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. Many more of the 149 single-walled storage tanks at the site are suspected of leaking.

  • Oklahoma House OKs ban on teaching critical race theory

    Oklahoma public school teachers would be prohibited from teaching certain concepts of race and racism under a bill given final approval by the state House on Thursday. The GOP-controlled House voted 70-19 for the bill that prohibits teaching of so-called “critical race theory.” “Students are being taught that because they’re a certain race or sex, they’re inherently superior to others or should feel guilty for something that happened in the past," said Rep. Kevin West, a Moore Republican who sponsored the bill.

  • China orders fintech firms to stick to the rules as clampdown widens

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese financial watchdogs on Thursday summoned 13 internet platforms engaged in finance business, including heavyweights Tencent and ByteDance, to order them to strengthen compliance with regulations, the central bank said. The move by the four regulators is part of widening efforts by Beijing to rein in the country's massive internet "platform economy," which includes an ongoing antitrust clampdown backed by President Xi Jinping. The country's platform economy has grown rapidly and covers whole range of e-commmerce activities ranging from banking to shopping and food delivery.

  • Trump pitched on launching a "conservative media powerhouse"

    Donald Trump last month was pitched on launching a multi-billion dollar media and technology company built around his personal brand, with the idea that it could go public via a SPAC.Behind the scenes: The 24-page presentation made its way to Trump's desk at Mar-a-Lago, although it does not seem to have gained traction with the former president.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOne individual listed as being part of the proposed management team says he is no longer involved, while another says he was never affiliated with the effort. The idea: Trump Media Group — headed by Trump as its CEO, chairman and president — is referred to in the pitch deck as "a conservative media powerhouse that will rival the liberal media and fight back against 'Big Tech' companies of Silicon Valley."It was to be comprised of three divisions: Trump+ (a subscription-based content business that gets compared to Netflix and Disney+), Trump Social Media (which would take a stake in existing companies or build its own), and Trump Technologies (which would provide alternatives to internet services like AWS and Stripe, and promise not to censor customers). It forecast a base case valuation of $15 billion, with Trump+ alone at $9.2 billion. It also suggested that TMG would go public, and presumably raise capital, via a SPAC. No mention of other funding sources, including if Trump would be asked to invest.The bottom line: While this particular proposal seems dead in the water, it offers a glimpse into the sorts of business endeavors being presented to Trump, who has expressed interest in building a new media company. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S., Japan and South Korea eye foreign ministers' meeting in May: media

    The United States, Japan and South Korea are arranging a meeting of their foreign ministers during the G7 meeting in the United Kingdom next week, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Thursday, citing multiple government sources. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong are expected to affirm their cooperation on dealing with North Korea's nuclear and missile development, according to the newspaper article.

  • Czech lawmakers give nod to same-sex marriage, final vote uncertain

    A same-sex marriage bill in the Czech Republic cleared an early hurdle in the lower house of parliament on Thursday, but whether it will become law is uncertain with a general election less than six months away. Around half of European Union countries have same-sex marriage laws. In the Czech Republic, same-sex couples can enter into registered partnerships since 2006.

  • Pfizer, Moderna vaccines cut COVID hospitalizations by 94% in older adults, CDC finds

    The vaccines also reduced the likelihood of COVID-19 hospitalization in partially vaccinated adults 65 and older.