Navalny taunted with pro-Putin pop on blast in ‘Polar Wolf’ Arctic prison

Mr Navalny was placed in solitary confinement for the 25th time on Monday evening for 'incorrectly introducing himself' to a guard - YURI KOCHETKOV/EPA-EFE/SHUTTERSTOCK

Alexei Navalny is being blasted with pro-Putin pop music at 5am every morning during his incarceration in a Siberian penal colony.

The Kremlin critic, who was secretly transferred to the Arctic prison known as the Polar Wolf last month, said he was being forced to listen to Shaman, a singer-songwriter who has become one of the most recognisable faces of the Kremlin’s propaganda machine.

“Every day at 5 o’clock in the morning, we hear the command: ‘Get up!’ followed by the Russian national anthem and then immediately afterwards, the country’s second most important song is played - ‘I am Russian’ by Shaman,” Mr Navalny said.

Shaman, whose real name is Yaroslav Dronov, has become a regular fixture on Russian state television. He has also performed at patriotic rallies organised by Vladimir Putin.

A vocal supporter of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Shaman rose out of obscurity after performing on Russian versions of the X Factor and The Voice.

One of his songs, “Rise Up”, a patriotic tribute to the heroes of Russia, was released on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has become the unofficial anthem of the war.

His 2022 hit, “I’m Russian”, became a pop-culture phenomenon in Russia but was roundly mocked by many music fans, inspiring a raft of parodies.

The song, with its rousing chorus of “I’m Russian, I’ll fight to the end”, is accompanied by a patriotic music video featuring the blonde, dreadlocked singer alternately striding across a field of wheat and performing to a frenzied crowd, before aliens arrive and begin dancing to the song.

Shaman has often performed the song dressed in a black leather trench coat with an armband in the colours of the Russian flag.

Mr Navalny said he had already been imprisoned when he first heard of the song, which has over 48 million views on YouTube.

“Of course I was curious to hear it, but where could I listen to it in prison,” he said of the track.

The 47-year-old said it was ironic that he was being subjected to the song, given that “Kremlin propaganda persecuted me for years for taking part in Russian marches”.

The Russian opposition leader was transferred to the Arctic prison known as the Polar Wolf last month - MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS

Shaman was last week forced to deny accusations that his latest single was dedicated to Mr Navalny and contained hidden references to his incarceration.

The music video to “Alive” begins with a dedication to “all those who suffered for the truth,” accompanied by images of the singer languishing in a jail.

Russian social media users drew parallels with Mr Navalny’s imprisonment on politically-motivated charges of “extremism”.

Some noted that the song was released on January 18 - the same day Mr Navalny returned to Russia from Germany, where he was given life-saving treatment after his near-fatal poisoning.

Others claimed that a lyric that translates as “you returned home with victory” was a reference to the budget airline - Pobeda, or ‘Victory’ - that Mr Navalny used to fly back to Russia.

“People’s imagination is boundless. Everyone sees what they want to see,” Shaman told the news outlet Podyom on Sunday.

“As the president [Putin] used to say: ‘They picked it all out of their noses and smeared it across Telegram channels’,” he added.

Mr Navalny is serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism - PAVEL GOLOVKIN/AP

Shaman has courted controversy since rising to become one of the Kremlin’s top propaganda performers.

His 2024 song, “My Fight”, was widely criticised in Russia for its apparent references to Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf.

Mr Navalny was placed in solitary confinement for the 25th time late on Monday evening for “incorrectly introducing himself” to a guard, his spokesman said.

The Kremlin opposition figure, who once led street protests against Vladimir Putin, was first jailed in 2021, soon after his return to Russia.

A court then extended his sentence to 19 years on extremism charges, and ruled that he be moved to a more secure, harsher prison.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.