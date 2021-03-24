Navalny's allies raise alarm over his health after lawyers denied prison access

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday they were concerned by a deterioration in his health and his lawyers said they had not been allowed to visit him in the prison camp holding him.

Navalny, 44, was jailed last month for two and a half years on charges he called fabricated. He was arrested as he returned to Russia from Germany in January where he had been recovering from what doctors said was a nerve agent poisoning.

Navalny began experiencing serious back pain last week, felt a numbness in his leg and was unable to stand on it, according to close ally Leonid Volkov, who said that Navalny had only been given two pills of Ibuprofen in response.

Volkov said that Navalny's lawyers Olga Mikhailova and Vadim Kobzev had tried to visit him for a meeting scheduled at 1000 GMT on Wednesday, but had not been allowed in as of 1345 GMT.

Kobzev, one of the lawyers, confirmed he had been denied access which he said was unacceptable.

Navalny is being held in a prison camp in Vladimir region around 100 km (62 miles)east of Moscow.

The federal prison service and the regional one in Vladimir did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Navalny's lawyers said prison officials had told them it was not possible to visit their client due to unspecified security measures.

Volkov said it was possible Navalny had been moved to the prison hospital and that the facility's administration was trying to hide that fact.

"Given all of the circumstances known to us, the sharp deterioration of his health can only cause extreme concern," said Volkov.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Polina Nikolskaya; editing by Andrew Osborn)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine reports record high coronavirus deaths for second day in a row

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine reported a record daily number of coronavirus-related deaths for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, along with a record number of hospitalisations as the more transmissable British strain of the virus sweeps through the country. Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said there were 342 deaths over the past 24 hours, up from 333 deaths in the previous 24 hours, taking the overall COVID-19 death toll to 30,773. Stepanov said 14,174 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours, increasing total cases to around 1.6 million.

  • Facebook may have to disclose some app records in privacy probe, Massachusetts court rules

    Massachusetts' top court on Wednesday reversed an order requiring Facebook Inc to turn over to state Attorney General Maura Healey records identifying apps the company suspected had misused customer data, but the justices said she ultimately could obtain some materials. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled that while some of Facebook's records were protected from disclosure, Healey had demonstrated a "substantial need" for materials to investigate the social media company's privacy practices following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Healey and Facebook did not respond to requests for comment.

  • Virginia Becomes First Southern State to Abolish the Death Penalty After Holding Record for Most Executions in the US

    The state of Virginia might still be struggling to get the go-ahead to remove the legacy of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from its Monument Avenue, but it is taking what many will see as a much deeper dive into progressivism by becoming the first southern state to abolish the death penalty. Gov. Ralph Northam is set to sign the historic legislation Wednesday afternoon.

  • Scotland's Covid lockdown ban on church services breached human rights, judge rules

    A ban on church services in Scotland was unconstitutional and breached human rights, a court has ruled, in the first legal victory against Covid laws. In the judgement, published Wednesday, a judge ruled that a decision by Scottish ministers to ban and criminalise communal church worship during the current lockdown “disproportionately infringed” the freedom to express religious beliefs secured in the European Convention on Human Rights. It was also found that the forced church closures were unlawful because they breached the Scottish constitution. In a landmark ruling - which came two days before communal worship is due to resume north of the Border - Lord Braid agreed the regulations went further than was lawfully allowed and that the Scottish Government regulations “amount to a disproportionate infringement of the petitioners’ human rights”. The ruling was made after a group of 27 church leaders from a range of Christian denominations, alongside Canon Tom White, a Glasgow-based Catholic priest, launched a judicial review at the Court of Session arguing that the Scottish Government had acted beyond its powers under emergency legislation. It marks the first victorious judicial review against Covid laws in the UK, and also acts an "in principle" judgement regarding any future bans and criminalisation of church worship setting a precedent for any future lockdowns - and not just those in Scotland. Handing down judgement, Lord Braid said: "It is impossible to measure the effect of those restrictions on those who hold religious beliefs. It goes beyond mere loss of companionship and an inability to attend a lunch club." Lord Braid also ruled that online worship was not real Christian worship, stating that it was not for Scottish ministers to: "Dictate to the petitioners or to the additional party, that, henceforth, or even for the duration of the pandemic, worship is to be conducted online. “That might be an alternative to worship but it is not worship. At very best for the respondents, in modern parlance, it is worship-lite." He also concluded that the government made its decision without explaining why it had decided not to consider other measures, such as limiting the numbers of people into churches. However, Lord Braid emphasised that he was not saying that coming together for worship was safe or that churches “must immediately open”. "All I have decided is that the regulations which are challenged in this petition went further than they were lawfully able to do, in the circumstances which existed when they were made," he said. Responding to the ruling, the Rev Dr William Philip, senior minister at the Tron Church in Glasgow, who was among the petitioners who brought the judicial review, said: “Scottish ministers’ approach to banning and criminalising gathered church worship was clearly an over-reach and disproportionate and if this had gone unchallenged it would have set a very dangerous precedent. “However well intentioned, criminalising corporate worship has been both damaging and dangerous for Scotland, and must never happen again. "There is an urgent need for a message beyond that of just health and safety: a message of hope and salvation, and Jesus Christ is the only hope that dispels all fear, death included. Now is the time as we begin to exit the current lockdown for the church in Scotland, and across the UK, to provide the spiritual leadership that is so desperately needed.” Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which supported the 27 church leaders who brought the legal action, said: “The fundamental principle of freedom has prevailed with a strong dash of good old common sense.” Canon White, who was supported by ADF UK, the faith-based rights group, added: “This decision highlights the significance of the church’s role in the very fabric of our society. “Now, we can trust that our fragile and damaged communities will never again be left without the church as a source of hope, comfort, and vital spiritual nourishment in times of crisis.” The claim came in response to restrictions outlined by Nicola Sturgeon on January 8 this year, which made it a criminal offence for churches in the highest tiers to hold in person services and, for example, to conduct baptisms. There had previously been no attempt to close churches in Scotland since the persecution of the Presbyterian church, instituted by the Stuart kings, in the 17th century. Communal worship is due to resume in Scotland from Friday, in time for Passover, Easter, Ramadan and Vaisakhi. Up to 50 people will be able to attend if the place of worship is large enough to facilitate 2m social distancing, an increase from the limit of 20 people that had applied pre-lockdown. Following the judgement, a further hearing will now take place so potential remedies can be discussed. A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The First Minister has set out that places of worship will be able to welcome congregations of up to 50 where there is space for physical distancing from March 26 – this is in time for a number of important religious festivals over the next few weeks. “We acknowledge this opinion and will now carefully consider the findings, its implications, and our next steps. Court proceedings are ongoing and it would be inappropriate to offer any further comment at this stage.”

  • Persol Just Revived the Stylish Sunglasses That Jude Law Wore in ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’

    Also made famous by Marcello Mastroianni, the shades are now available in a limited edition.

  • Biden says 100 million Americans will have received stimulus checks by Wednesday

    President Joe Biden set a goal last Monday to send 100 million direct payments worth $1,400 to Americans in the next 10 days.

  • Twyla Tharp, nearing 80, isn't slowing down. Next question?

    The new PBS documentary on dancer-choreographer Twyla Tharp is called “Twyla Moves.” It really should be called “Twyla Moves And Won’t Stop As Long As She Has a Detectable Pulse,” a title that might perhaps begin to capture the fierceness with which Tharp, who turns 80 this year, approaches both work and life. It’s also a fierceness that greets you the minute you begin a phone conversation with Tharp, whose words tumble out with striking speed and rarely a second of hesitation.

  • Olympics: Atlanta shooting has increased awareness of attacks on Asian Americans, say Shibutanis

    American ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani, the first duo of Asian descent to win Olympic medals in the sport, said last week's shootings near Atlanta had made the wider public more aware of reports of a growing number of attacks faced by Asian Americans. Eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were killed in the March 16 rampage and a 21-year-old white man has been charged with the homicides. Over the last year, there has been an increase in reports of anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States, which Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community leaders say is due to Asian Americans being blamed for the coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

  • Why Amazon And Apple Are Proof US Equities Aren't In A Bubble

    According to the investment banking giant, the current stock market valuations are substantially correct. With many stock markets reaching new highs, record issuances and a large number of deals in a row, fears that the markets may develop financial bubbles are also mounting. To help investors understand and avoid risks, Goldman Sachs has published a Global Strategy Paper which examines their characteristics and dangers, drawing the conclusion that current markets only present a few of the recurring features associated with bubbles. For example, there is no doubt that exceptionally-low interest rates can induce excessive risk-taking, but private sector finances are robust, thus reducing the chances of systemic risk in the absence of significant financial leverage, with the exception of government debts. Neither Bubbles Nor Bear Market In Sight: According to Goldman Sachs, the initial phase of a recovery business cycle also suggests that the risk of impending bubbles, with their associated systemic risk, is relatively low. The investment company brings the example of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stocks which, unlike in 2000, are not to be considered in bubble territory, since their respective fundamentals justify such high prices. The final verdict of the long and detailed analysis proposed by Goldman Sachs' "guide to bubbles" is that there are signs of complacency and high optimism in the market, but the key factors driving it and the cycle of economic recovery being just at the beginning seem to suggest that we are far from the explosion of a bubble. Moreover, as it can be evinced by the table below created by Goldman Sachs itself, bear market seems to be still in hibernation. Bubble characteristics and related risks Absence Of Any Significant Leverage: Although Goldman admits the presence of pockets of overvaluations on the stock market, with some parts of it making adjustments consistent with the evolution of interest rates, there are no recurring features of bubbles, not even partial ones. Goldman particularly emphasizes the absence of any significant leverage - the only exception being the public sector, for it judges that the financial system stability risks are relatively low. High Prices May Be Justified: Goldman's paper quotes Charles Mackay, who observed - already in 1841 - how human beings often "think" like a flock, but then do not necessarily behave as such when they finally menage to slowly grasp the meaning of things. Concerning the recent alarm triggered, by the Chinese regulator Guo Shuging, about bubbles swelling in the US and Europe, the analysis states that excessive prices of a single stock or applied to a limited part of the market do not necessarily indicate a systemic risk. Besides, not every swift price rise is related to a bubble, since it sometimes only signals a strong, genuine increase in value, justified by fundamentals. Psychological Contagion: Psychology is a chief factor, as Robert Shiller pointed out in his book "Irrational Exuberance", published in 2000 and inspired by a famous quote from the then-Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan, who defined a bubble as the situation in which the news of rising prices provokes a contagion effect that spreads among investors, triggering a mechanism of envy for the success of others. A Handful Of Recurring Ingredients: This sort of contagion has occurred several times over the centuries in human history - from the Dutch tulips of the 1600s to the bubbles of the South Seas and the Mississippi in Great Britain and France in the 1700s, not to mention the more recent Internet and subprime mortgage bubble, and passing through the "railway" bubble of last century in the United States. According to Goldman, the ultimate ingredients are few and never change: prices unanchored from reality, a justifying attitude, market concentration, widespread speculation, excess of leverage, the narration of being on the threshold of a new era and an end-of-cycle economic boom, all seasoned with scandals and behavior irregularities. This article originally appeared on Financialounge.com and was translated from Italian to English. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga5 US-Listed Stocks From Emerging Markets That Bode Well For 2021With Tesla Stock Decline, Elon Musk Lost B In A Week© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • New virus variant detected in India; experts urge caution

    A new and potentially troublesome variant of the coronavirus has been detected in India, as have variants first detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, health officials said Wednesday. Cases in India had been plummeting since September and life was returning to normal. The three variants first detected in South Africa, Britain and Brazil are considered the most worrisome and have been designated “variants of concern.”

  • Pandemic rages in Eastern Europe leaving hospitals struggling to cope

    Hungary's hospitals are under "extraordinary" pressure from rising coronavirus infections, its surgeon general said on Wednesday, as the country became a hotspot in the third wave of a pandemic that has hit Central Europe especially hard. Like much of the region, Hungary managed to curb infections during the initial phase of the pandemic in March-April last year with fast and strict lockdown measures. However, a new wave of infections that has swept through the region in 2021 has seen Hungary this week overtake the Czech Republic as the country with the world's highest daily COVID-19 deaths per capita, according to figures from Our World in Data.

  • Belize national team held at gunpoint while in Haiti for World Cup qualifier

    The team was eventually allowed to continue to its destination and is unharmed but shaken by the incident.

  • From prison camp to ballot box: North Korean defector seeks British election win

    Sixteen years after she was left to die unremembered outside a labour camp in North Korea, Jihyun Park will enter the British political history books if she wins office in local elections this May. Human rights activist Park said she wants to repay a debt of kindness shown by residents in the northern English town of Bury, her home since 2008, by becoming a councillor in the local government. She is standing in the May 6 election as a candidate for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party in the Moorside electoral ward of Bury, a former industrial town lined with old red brick houses.

  • The college basketball transfer apocalypse is upon us, and it’s not the end of the world

    UNC’s Walker Kessler is merely one of hundreds of players who will change schools this summer.

  • John Gotti III gets next assignment, set to return at CES MMA 62

    In October, the grandson of the infamous New York mobster lost for the first time as a professional.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • McConnell complains Biden hasn’t spoken to him or invited him to White House since inauguration

    Mitch McConnell complained during an interview on Wednesday that Joe Biden has not spoken with him since the presidential inauguration. In an appearance on Fox News, the Senate minority leader said he had not been invited to the White House so far during this administration, claiming that Democrats are not interested in acting in a bipartisan fashion. Mr McConnell’s office clarified that the president and minority leader have spoken regarding the situation in Myanmar since the inauguration, but that the context of the comments remains regarding reaching bipartisan consensus on the economic agenda for the country.

  • Republican senator compares mass shootings to drunk driving during hearing on gun violence

    GOP lawmaker has ‘A’ rating from NRA