Navalny's doctor: Putin critic 'could die at any moment'

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia. Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been on hunger strike since March 31, described threats to force-feed him, using "straitjacket and other pleasures," in a message from behind bars Friday, April 16. In an Instagram post, Navalny said an official told him that a blood test indicated his health was deteriorating and threatened to force-feed him if he continues to refuse to eat. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
MOSCOW (AP) — A doctor for imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, says his health is deteriorating rapidly and the 44-year-old Kremlin critic could be on the verge of death.

Physician Yaroslav Ashikhmin said Saturday that test results he received from Navalny’s family show him with sharply elevated levels of potassium, which can bring on cardiac arrest, and heightened creatinine levels that indicate impaired kidneys.

“Our patient could die at any moment,” he said in a Facebook post.

Anastasia Vasilyeva, head of the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors union, said on Twitter that “action must be taken immediately.”

Navalny is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most visible and adamant opponent.

His personal physicians have not been allowed to see him in prison. He went on hunger strike to protest the refusal to let them visit when he began experiencing severe back pain and a loss of feeling in his legs. Russia’s state penitentiary service has said that Navalny is receiving all the medical help he needs.

Navalny was arrested on Jan. 17 when he returned to Russia from Germany, where had spent five months recovering from Soviet nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian officials have denied any involvement and even questioned whether Navalny was poisoned, which was confirmed by several European laboratories.

He was ordered to serve 2 1/2 years in prison on the grounds that his long recovery in Germany violated a suspended sentence he had been given for a fraud conviction in a case that Navalny says was politically motivated.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny at growing risk of kidney failure - medics union

    Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is at increasing risk of kidney failure and his vision is deteriorating after more than two weeks on hunger strike, a medical trade union with ties to the opposition politician said on Saturday. Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, started refusing food on March 31 in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain. "His condition is indeed critical," said Alexandra Zakharova, a representative of the Doctors Alliance trade union - a group that Russian authorities regard as opposition activists.

  • Alexei Navalny at risk of kidney failure due to hunger strike

    Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny faces possible kidney failure as he continues his multi-week hunger strike, a medical trade union told Reuters on Saturday.What they're saying: "His condition is indeed critical ... His potassium is high and he has other high readings which indicate that his kidneys may soon fail. This would lead to severe pathology and cardiac arrest may occur," Alexandra Zakharova, a representative for the Doctors Alliance trade union, told Reuters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeZakharova said the union — which the Russian government also considers an opposition group — looked at tests obtained through Navalny's lawyers, adding that Navalny has not been examined by the union.What's happening: Navalny announced he was going on hunger strike in late March. He said Friday that prison authorities "threatened to put him in a straitjacket to force-feed him unless he abandons his hunger strike because of his seriously deteriorating health," Reuters writes.Prison authorities said they offered Navalny treatment, but he refused, arguing he should be seen by a doctor of his choice. That request was denied.Catch up quick: Navalny was sentenced to more than two years in prison this February for violating his parole while recovering from a nerve agent poisoning in Germany.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

