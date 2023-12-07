Navalny's Foundation launch Russia Without Putin campaign before elections

Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation has announced the launch of the Russia Without Putin campaign and called on Russians to use the time before the election to campaign against the dictator [Navalny is a Russian oppositionist who made a lot of statements against the current government and the war against Ukraine, but he also supports the occupation of Crimea and other Ukrainian territories – ed.].

Source: Anti-Corruption Foundation on social media; the campaign website

Quote: "For Putin, the 2024 elections are a referendum on the approval of his actions, on the approval of the war. On 17 March, Russia must realise that the majority does not want to see Putin as the head of the country.

The results of the vote will be falsified, but our task is to make it clear to everyone even without the results that Russia no longer needs Putin. No one will do it for us. No one will do it better than us.

...on 17 March, the day of the election, we urge everyone to come to the polls and vote against Vladimir Putin."

Details: In particular, Navalny's supporters called it a "civic minimum" to convince at least 10 people to vote against Putin.

They published instructions for campaigning against Putin on their website.

Background: On 7 December, it became known that the Russian presidential election would be held on 17 March, and the relevant resolution was passed by the Federation Council on 7 December.

