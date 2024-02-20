Navalny's mother pleads for Putin to hand over the body of her son

People gather for a vigil in honor of the deceased Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny following his death in front of Rome's city hall. Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

The mother of Alexei Navalny, the leading Russian opposition figure who died at a remote Arctic penal colony, has sent a video message to Russian President Vladimir Putin pleading for his body to be released.

In the one-minute video, Lyudmila Navalnaya stands outside the "Polar Wolf" prison camp where her son had been jailed while serving a decades-long sentence. Russian authorities said the 47-year-old suddenly died there on Friday while taking a walk.

"I appeal to you Vladimir Putin, because the solution to this problem depends only on you," Navalnaya says.

"Let me see my son. I demand that Alexei's body be released immediately so that I can bury him in a humane way."

Navalny's family and aides say they have yet to even be told where his body is being kept.

People light candles in the courtyard of the Faculty of Philosophy to commemorate the death of Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny. Peøina Ludìk/CTK/dpa