Navalny's widow fears possible arrests at funeral

STORY: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny's widow says his funeral is to take place in Moscow on Friday (March 1), but she is unsure whether police might arrest attendees.

Yulia Navalnaya won multiple standing ovations in a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday (February 28).

Judging from previous gatherings of Navalny supporters, the authorities will break up anything they deem to resemble a political demonstration under protest laws.

"The funeral will take place the day after tomorrow, and I'm not sure yet whether it will be peaceful or whether the police will arrest those who have come to say goodbye to my husband."

Navalny died aged 47 at an Arctic penal colony on February 16.

Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's spokesperson, posted on X that Navalny's service would be held in the Moscow district of Maryino where he used to live.

This video obtained by Reuters shows workers installing security cameras on Wednesday at the Borisovskoye cemetery where he'll then be buried. A Reuters reporter saw three police patrols there.

The authorities have designated Navalny supporters as U.S.-backed extremists.

Navalny's allies have accused the Kremlin of thwarting their attempts to organize a bigger event a day earlier for fear it would overshadow a speech President Vladimir Putin is due to give to Russia's elite.

The Kremlin has said it has nothing to do with such arrangements.

Navalnaya, who has pledged to continue her husband's work, told EU lawmakers Putin killed him.

"On his orders, Alexei was tortured for three years. He was starved in a tiny stone cell, cut off from the outside world, and denied visits, phone calls, and then even letters. And then they killed him. Even after that, they abused his body and abused his mother."

Navalny's supporters allege Putin could not tolerate the thought of Navalny being freed in a potential prisoner swap.

They have not published proof to back up that accusation, but have promised to set out how he was murdered and by whom.

The Kremlin has denied state involvement in his death and said it is unaware of any agreement to free Navalny.