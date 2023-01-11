Navalny's wife and allies sound growing alarm over his health in jail

FILE PHOTO: Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on screens during a court hearing in Moscow
Mark Trevelyan
·3 min read

By Mark Trevelyan

(Reuters) - The wife of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appealed to prison staff to provide him with basic medicines on Wednesday as his supporters warned with increasing urgency that his life was in danger.

Navalny's allies said the 46-year-old was placed in a cramped punishment cell for 15 days on Dec. 31, the 10th time he had been sent there in the space of five months for misdemeanours such as washing his face at the wrong time or failing to button up his prison uniform.

Navalny posted on social media via his lawyers this week that authorities had deliberately infected him by placing a sick man next to him as a "bacteriological weapon". His allies say there is a flu outbreak in the prison colony where he is being held east of Moscow, and he has a bad fever and cough.

His wife Yulia appealed to prison authorities via Instagram.

"Are you human? You have parents and children waiting for you when you come back from work. What's going on in your head? How do you live, rejoicing that you deliberately infected a man and you don't treat him or pass on any medicines?" she asked.

Russia's federal prison service, FSIN, did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Navalny's supporters said a legal hearing over his prison conditions went ahead on Wednesday, although he had asked for it to be postponed because of his illness. The outcome of the proceedings was not clear.

"Navalny looks exhausted. He is really ill, and the prison colony is refusing him the most basic and necessary medicines. They are just slowly killing him in prison," his ally Lyubov Sobol said on Twitter.

OPEN LETTER

Navalny, the most prominent domestic critic of President Vladimir Putin, survived an attempt to poison him in 2020 with what scientists in several European countries said was a deadly nerve agent. Russia disputed that finding and the Kremlin denied trying to kill him.

He spent months recovering in Germany, and his health has been a concern ever since. He was imprisoned after returning home in 2021 and is now serving sentences totalling 11-1/2 years on charges including fraud and contempt of court.

Navalny, his allies and Western governments and rights groups say he was the victim of trumped-up charges designed to silence him.

An open letter to Putin, demanding that Navalny be given access to civilian doctors, was signed by 481 medics on Facebook, with others adding their names below.

"Alexander Navalny's conditions of detention and his physical appearance cause us to be hugely concerned for his life and health. The refusal of FSIN representatives to give Alexei necessary medicines creates a direct threat to the life of Russian citizen Alexei Anatolyevich Navalny," the letter said.

Navalny said last month he was suffering worsening backpain from long spells in the punishment cell, and complained of being injected with unknown drugs.

His supporters quoted him as saying on Wednesday that the prison authorities had deliberately placed him in a cell opposite a mentally disturbed inmate in order to prevent him sleeping.

"They took a violent mentally ill person and placed him in the cell opposite," he was quoted as saying. "I've been saying for a month now that you have no right to keep a man there who literally howls at night."

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan)

Recommended Stories

  • Video: Family gives grandmother red-carpet treatment at Singapore airport reunion

    A now-viral Facebook video shows a family who literally rolled out a red carpet for a senior relative at an airport. On Sunday, 8world News posted a video of the heartwarming reunion, which took place at Singapore Changi Airport. The news outlet noted that the older woman from China was finally able to visit her relatives in Singapore after almost three years of travel restrictions.

  • Police move on coal mine protesters barricaded in abandoned German village

    LUETZERATH, Germany (Reuters) -Hundreds of police began clearing climate protesters out of an abandoned village on Wednesday in a showdown over the expansion of an opencast lignite mine that has highlighted tensions around Germany's climate policy during an energy crisis. The protesters formed human chains, made a makeshift barricade out of old containers and chanted "we are here, we are loud, because you are stealing our future" as police in helmets moved in. Police also reported protesters were lobbing petrol bombs.

  • Bobcat vehicle reported stolen from Galesburg construction site

    A Galesburg Police report shows that a Bobcat skid steer was reported stolen from the local construction agency, Lockwood Construction.

  • Suspects in rapper XXXTentacion's death about to face trial

    More than four years after gunmen killed emerging rap star XXXTentacion during a robbery outside a South Florida motorcycle shop, three suspects are now scheduled to go on trial. Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright, 28, and his accused accomplices, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, could all receive life sentences if convicted of first-degree murder. A fourth man, Robert Allen, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year and is expected to testify against the other three.

  • 'Bogus' psychiatrist in England accused of faking her doctor's degree

    A woman who claimed to be a psychiatrist and worked for nearly 20 years in the U.K.'s public health system is on trial for allegedly forging her medical qualifications.

  • New College students say DeSantis' board appointments go against Sarasota school's values

    The small student body has a reputation for leaning left politically, and students said the appointments do not represent the college's values.

  • Germany’s Scholz Backs Joint EU Funding to Counter US Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his Social Democrats will call for the European Union to create new joint financing instruments to help member states compete against increased US subsidies for green technology.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From

  • Ukrainian and Russian ombudsmen hold talks

    Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's Human Rights Ombudsman, held talks with his Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova. Source: Lubinets on Facebook Quote: "A night of negotiations: within the framework of previously reached agreements, a meeting was held with Tatyana Moskalkova, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Russian Federation.

  • Israeli president invites Turkey's Erdogan to visit, receives envoy

    Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday invited his Turkish counterpart President Tayyip Erdogan to visit the country as he received Ankara's new ambassador in another token of the countries' recently warming ties. Last year, Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, was the first Israeli leader to visit Turkey since 2008, after the two countries began restoring relations and ending a more than a decade-old diplomatic rift. They agreed to mutually appoint ambassadors in August and, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won an election in November, he and Erdogan agreed to keep improving ties.

  • U.S. Flights Resume After Computer Outage Forces FAA To Temporarily Ground Air Departures — Update

    UPDATE: The FAA said that “normal air traffic operations are resuming” after an unusual overnight computer system outage forced the grounding of all departing flights in the United States for much of the early morning. The agency said that the outage was to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety information to flight […]

  • UK Conservatives suspend lawmaker for vaccine misinformation

    Britain’s governing Conservative Party on Wednesday suspended a lawmaker who spread misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and compared the inoculations to the Holocaust. The party suspended Andrew Bridgen from the Conservative group in the House of Commons after he tweeted an article questioning the safety of vaccines and said a cardiologist had told him “this is the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust.” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Andrew Bridgen’s comments were “utterly unacceptable” and he condemned them “in the strongest possible terms.”

  • Iran Is Using Facial Recognition to Enforce Modesty Laws

    When the Iranian government announced last month it would move to disband its so-called “morality police” following weeks of historic anti-authoritrain protests, dissidents in the country and abroad saw the concession as a potential turning point for women’s rights. Among its compromises, government officials said they would consider loosening the country’s strict obligatory hijab laws, which have been in place since 1979. However, while accounts of police prying people from city streets for ref

  • Police start clearing German village condemned for coal mine

    Police in riot gear on Wednesday moved into a condemned village in western Germany, launching an effort to evict activists holed up at the site in an attempt to prevent its demolition to make way for the expansion of a coal mine. Police announced that the operation had started and that the area would be fenced off. Several dozen activists remained camped out in the village, some in tree houses, as police slowly removed further barricades near the entrance in muddy conditions.

  • NATO, EU launch infrastructure protection task force

    STORY: The joint announcement by the military alliance and the 27-member bloc came after an investigation into leaks to the two Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Danish part of the Baltic Sea showed the damages were caused by "powerful explosions".Speaking ahead of a working meeting between the two organizations, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the new task force would seek to " identify key threats to our critical infrastructure".The head of the EU executive added the meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg would also focus on improving the interoperability of the armed forces of the two organizations.

  • Watchdog sees 'light at the end of the tunnel' for the IRS

    The IRS is beginning to see “a light at the end of the tunnel” of its customer service struggles, thanks to tens of billions of new money from the Democrats' climate and health law and the authority to hire more people, according to an independent watchdog within the agency. In the report Wednesday to Congress from Erin M. Collins, who leads the office assigned to protect taxpayers’ rights under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, cited “more misery” for taxpayers last year and spoke of the challenges still ahead. The agency began 2022 with a backlog of 4.7 million individual returns and 3.6 million amended returns.

  • Dutch government backtracks on migrant family reunions

    The Dutch government on Wednesday backtracked on restrictions that it placed last year on family members joining asylum-seekers who are granted residency in the Netherlands, after courts ruled the move was unlawful. State Secretary for Justice and Security Eric van der Burg said in a letter to parliament that he expects other courts to follow suit “as a result of which the useful effect of the measure is temporarily absent.” Van der Burg said he is temporarily suspending the family reunion restrictions pending a definitive ruling by a Dutch administrative court.

  • Prosecutors to retry actor Danny Masterson on rape counts

    Los Angeles prosecutors will retry “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson on three rape counts after a hopelessly deadlocked jury led to a mistrial in his first trial in November. The LA County District Attorney's Office declared prosecutors' plans in court filings and at a Tuesday hearing, where Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo rejected a defense motion to dismiss the charges. The move comes despite prosecutors failing to get even half of the previous jury to vote to convict on any of the counts against Masterson, who is charged with the rape of three women, including a former girlfriend, at his home between 2001 and 2003.

  • USC receiver Gary Bryant Jr. enters transfer portal

    When you look at the depth and quality #USC has assembled at the WR spot, it's clear that Gary Bryant wasn't going to play much. Simple math.

  • Gov. Henry McMaster to begin historic term in South Carolina

    Gov. Henry McMaster will begin what is expected to be a historic final term in South Carolina when he is sworn into office on Wednesday morning. Already the oldest person to hold his position, McMaster will become the longest-serving chief executive South Carolina has had upon completion of his second full term. The Republican will have logged an unprecedented 10 years in office after finishing the final two years of former Gov. Nikki Haley's tenure.

  • Merck COVID treatment priced at 1,500 yuan per bottle in China's Tianjin

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Merck & Co's COVID-19 antiviral treatment molnupiravir was priced at 1,500 yuan ($221.21) per bottle in Tianjin, according to the northern Chinese city's medical purchasing centre on Tuesday. China granted conditional approval for the import of molnupiravir, which was developed by Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Merck has a deal in place for China's Sinopharm to import and distribute the medication.