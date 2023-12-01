Navarre family invites homeless man in, girl molested: Arrest report

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A homeless man is accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl inside her Navarre home.

31-year-old Trevor Johnson is charged with capital sexual battery and lewd or lascivious molestation.

The girl said Johnson touched her inappropriately while they were sitting on the couch and while her grandmother was outside smoking a cigarette, according to the arrest report. The girl’s family let Johnson move into their Navarre home because they said he’s a good handyman, smart and good with the kids, the report states. Before he moved in, Johnson was reportedly staying across the street with a friend but had to move out and had nowhere to go.

The girl’s father stays in his room because of mobility issues related to diabetes, so he didn’t know the alleged sexual assault was happening, according to the sheriff’s office arrest report. Once the girl told her grandmother what happened, Johnson was confronted and told to leave.

He is being held in the Santa Rosa County jail on a $1 million bond. Because it’s a capital charge, if he’s convicted, he will be sentenced to death or life in prison.

