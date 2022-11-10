Navarre High School substitute teacher arrested after allegedly sexting, fondling student

A Navarre High School substitute teacher was arrested Nov. 4 after allegedly texting a student to begin a romantic relationship.

The Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office charged 46-year-old John Kapolczynski with one count of using a computer to solicit a child, one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and one count of an authority figure soliciting a romantic relationship with a student.

His arrest report states he allegedly communicated with the student over text between Oct. 21 and the day of his arrest on Nov. 4, stating he attempted "to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to otherwise engage in unlawful sexual conduct."

A student at Navarre High School received screenshots of the messages between the victim and Kapolczynski and reported it to school staff, according to the arrest report.

In an emailed statement to the News Journal, the school district says officials "became aware of these allegations on November 3, 2022, and immediately removed the substitute teacher from school pending the outcome of a District investigation."

"Santa Rosa County School District is aware that a substitute teacher working at Navarre High School was arrested and charged with various criminal offenses based on alleged inappropriate conduct with a student," the statement said. "The substitute teacher is employed by a District vendor who provides the District with temporary staffing assistance."

The victim told deputies she received "numerous" texts from Kapolczynski since June 2022, but the conversations did not become sexual in nature until Oct. 16.

"On Oct. 29, 2022, (Kapolczynski) had requested the victim to come to a classroom he had been substitute teaching," the arrest report states. "While there she was taken into the accessory closet of the room."

The report notes that after they entered the closet, he allegedly hugged her, kissed her and "fondled her." Deputies also found multiple messages on the victim's phone that were sexual in nature.

Kapolczynski was released from Santa Rosa County Jail on $125,000 bond on Sunday.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

