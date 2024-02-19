Navarre man dead after crashing into Bob Sikes Bridge toll booth on Pensacola Beach

A 26-year-old Navarre man was killed after a single-vehicle crash into a toll booth early Monday morning at the Bob Sikes Bridge on Pensacola Beach.

The man was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of State Road 399 in a sedan before crashing into the toll booth at approximately 4 a.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. The driver sustained catastrophic injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were no passengers or other vehicles involved.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Navarre man dead after crashing into toll booth on Pensacola Beach