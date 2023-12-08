Navarre man who fatally stabbed girlfriend and stepfather given 2 life sentences

A Navarre man who murdered his girlfriend and stepfather will serve two consecutive life sentences after a judge's ruling Tuesday.

The Office of the State Attorney announced Friday that Circuit Judge Clifton Drake gave 41-year-old Courtney Howell two consecutive life sentences for killing his girlfriend and stepfather in 2020.

"At the time of the murders, Courtney Howell was living at the residence with his girlfriend Samantha Huffman and his stepfather John Hendricks Jr.," a release says. "Howell attacked both Ms. Huffman and Mr. Hendricks with a knife and without provocation, stabbing each of them numerous times."

After being taken into custody Sept. 13, 2020, Howell told investigators that Hendricks and Huffman “were conspiring to get rid of him” and that “they were going to set him up for something,” the report stated.

County records show that Howell has been arrested 10 times by the SRSO since 2010 for crimes such as larceny, resisting arrest, improper use of 911 and probation violation.

Howell was originally charged with first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder, but after taking a plea deal in September, he was allowed to plea no contest on two counts of second-degree murder.

