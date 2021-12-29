Navarre man injured in shooting

.

BETHLEHEM TWP. – A 47-year-old Navarre area man was taken to Aultman Hospital early Wednesday to be treated for two gunshot wounds.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting, which occurred about 6:37 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 4300 block of Hudson Drive SW. Authorities believe the man's injuries were not life-threatening.

A 56-year-old Canton man who knew the victim was arrested shortly afterward and booked at the Stark County Jail, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. He faces felony charges of assault, aggravated burglary and attempted aggravated murder.

Erie Valley Fire & Rescue assisted the deputies, who continued to investigate the shooting Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information to call 330-430-3800 or the anonymous tip line at 330-451-3937.

