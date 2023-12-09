Navarre man sentenced for killing girlfriend, stepfather
NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Navarre man is going to prison for killing his girlfriend and stepfather in September 2020.
Navarre Beach Fire Rescue offers free beach wheelchairs for check out
A Santa Rosa County judge sentenced Courtney Howell to life in prison for two counts of second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty in September.
Howell stabbed his girlfriend, Samantha Huffman, and stepfather, John Hendricks Jr., inside a Navarre home on Bob White Circle where they all lived together.
ALSO ON WKRG.com: Ascend Cares puts on annual Christmas parade for students of Escambia Westgate School
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.