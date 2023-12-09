Navarre man sentenced for killing girlfriend, stepfather

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Navarre man is going to prison for killing his girlfriend and stepfather in September 2020.

A Santa Rosa County judge sentenced Courtney Howell to life in prison for two counts of second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty in September.

Howell stabbed his girlfriend, Samantha Huffman, and stepfather, John Hendricks Jr., inside a Navarre home on Bob White Circle where they all lived together.

