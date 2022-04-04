Navarre woman arrested after three caged dogs found dead in a shed

A Navarre woman allegedly abandoned three dogs, leaving them to die in three in metal cages inside of a backyard shed.

Alisha Lee, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of animal cruelty and three counts of abandonment of an animal. She was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail the same day as her arrest with a $37,500 bond, and county records indicate that she was released from custody Saturday.

Arrest made: Electronic sniffing dog helps ECSO close 3-month investigation into child pornography

More recent crime news: Pensacola man accused of molesting 11-year-old girl after night out drinking

Her arrest report stated that a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to a residence in the 2000 block of Adams Street in Navarre on Friday by an Animal Control officer who explained that they had discovered three deased dogs on the property.

The Animal Control officer also told the deputy that they knew the animals to be Lee’s property.

“Upon viewing the inside of the shed, I observed what appeared to be three deceased animal located inside the shed in the back of the property,” the deputy later wrote in the report. “The deceased animals were located in metal dog cages.

“The deceased animals were skeletal remains and did not have meat on the bones,” the deputy continued. “The animals appeared to have been there for a while and had fur located by the bones.”

The report stated that two of the dogs were lab mixes, and a third dog was “possibly” a beagle.

Lee’s statements to law enforcement were not included in the redacted report.

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Remains of Navarre woman's dogs found in cages in shed, says SRSO