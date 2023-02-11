Navarro County deputies investigate death of man, twin daughters after family dispute

Navarro County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a man and his twin daughters, who were found dead in a Frost, Texas, residence on Friday.

Deputies were dispatched on a welfare concern in the 18000 block of Northwest 3360 Frost, Texas, located in the Brushie community on Thursday.

The caller advised that she had a disagreement with her husband earlier that morning and she had left the residence with her children and stayed at another location for the night.

The caller stated that the husband and his twin 12-year old girls remained at the residence.

She returned hours later and upon entering the residence to check their welfare, she thought she heard a single gunshot inside the residence and immediately left the location and reported the incident, according to a news release.

Upon arrival at the residence, deputies learned that the suspect, Larry Thompson, was armed with a handgun and made statements of potential violence towards the family and police if anyone tried to take his children. The deputies confirmed by speaking with Thompson’s mother who had just been inside the residence speaking with the suspect and the children.

Within minutes of Thompson’s mother voluntarily exiting the residence, deputies reported hearing two gunshots from inside.

The incident was immediately deemed a hostage situation, and SWAT, crisis negotiators, and medical personnel were deployed to the location.

After numerous attempts by the Crisis Negotiation Unit to contact anyone inside the residence, SWAT made entry with a tactical robot supported by an entry team. Officials found the bodies of Thompson and the twin girls inside the residence, according to deputies.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers and the NCSO criminal investigation division.