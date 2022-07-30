Navarro County Felony Court charges two men in jury trials

Jul. 30—First Assistant District Attorney Andrew Wolf and Assistant District Attorney Karen Dennison prosecuted Demetrio Cazarez and William Andrews Friday, July 15 in the 13th District Court of Law.

Corsicana Independent School District and Corsicana Police Department conducted an investigation which led to the arrest and conviction of Cazarez for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

In court, Cazarez plead guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors sentenced William Andrews to 37 years after a car chase on June 8, 2020. Williams was on parole that time for robbery and retaliation charge from 2010 by CPD.

Andrews led deputies on a 30-minute vehicle chase from Dawson into Corsicana. The chase ended with Andrews colliding with a CPD vehicle on Seventh Avenue between Collin Street Bakery and HEB

During the trial, Andrews was found to have had a traumatic, abusive childhood and a long history of addiction to alcohol and methamphetamine, according to evidence introduced by the state.

Court documents showed Andrews has eight prior criminal convictions including robbery, assault,