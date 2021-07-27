Navarro County man indicted for intoxication manslaughter

Jul. 27—The Navarro County grand jury returned 96 indictments against 72 people in July. Among those indicted was Timothy Ray Russell, charged with intoxication manslaughter, after a crash that caused the death of a young man April 24 on S. Highway 287.

According to Corsicana Chief of Police Robert Johnson, Davius Brown, 20, was leaving work at 2 a.m. from the Russell Stover candy factory when his vehicle was struck by Russell, 58. Brown was declared deceased at the scene.

Russell was injured and taken for medical clearance where it was determined his blood alcohol level exceeded the legal limit.

Due to the investigation, Ellis County took him into custody for a parole violation and he was charged with intoxication manslaughter and his third Driving While Intoxicated charge and transferred to the Navarro County Jail in last month.

Johnson credited Detective Sean Fraiser for over two months of investigation into the forensics of the case leading up to the charges.

"Detective Fraiser put countless hours into accident reconstruction, gathering evidence such as vehicle speed, braking response and forensics of the vehicles to cover all angles on this case," Johnson said.

Below is a full list of indictments provided by the Navarro County District Attorney's Office:

Denny Lee Allison, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

Jervonte Anderson, possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, less than five pounds in a Drug Free Zone; aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Erica Ann Andrews, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams

Jose Gerardo Arriaga, driving while intoxicated, third or more

Christopher Lynn Baggett, burglary of building

Daniel Keith Barber, driving while intoxicated, third or more; obstruction or retaliation; assault of peace officer/judge

Aspen Jade Barrett, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than one gram, less than four grams

Johnathan Levi Baublet, unlawful possession of firearm by felon

Damarya Baxter, sexual assault

Audrey Brandy Beck, theft of service over $2,500, under $30,000; possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram; aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Shelby Lynn Beckham, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams

Katina Lashoun Betts, misapplication of FIDUC/Financial Property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000

Holly Nicole Bishop, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams; unauthorized use of vehicle

Justin Ray Cagle, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

Anthony Carrasco, burglary of building

Joshua Crawford, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams

Demonte Lamont Cumby, aggravated assault with deadly weapon; tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Christopher Davila, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

Annette Jean Dearden, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram

Annette Derden, two counts of theft of property, over $2,500, under $30,000

Ryan Blake Donohue, assault family/house with previous conviction

David Espinosa, two counts of abandon endanger child criminal negligence

Isaac Flores, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams

Jodie Darwin Fouts, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation

Jamontraye Rajhan Gibson, burglary of building

Naomy Gideon, forgery financial instrument

Larry Wayne Gilbert, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams

Joshua Antwone Glasco, aggravated sexual assault of a child

Roberto Gonzales, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams

Roberto Carlos Gonzalez-Valdivia, credit card or debit card abuse

Martin Guido, Jr., aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Markeith Danta Hawkins, possession of marijuana, more than five pounds, less than 50 pounds

Roshanna Denae Henry, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

Jose Luis Herrera, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams

Leonicio Herrera, indecency with child by sexual contact; possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram; abandon endanger child criminal negligence

Anderson Ikimour, driving while intoxicated, third or more

Tina Diane James, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age

Justin Lance Jennings, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

Pauline Betts Jones, four counts of possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

Jacob Oneal Kimmons, sexual assault of a child

Martin Andrew Landenberger, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

Israel Lira-Garcia, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

Rodney Keith Long, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

Zackary Dylan Marsh, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation

Jesse Leroy Martin, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams

Derek Jonathan May, two counts of assault family/house with previous conviction

Kaleayna Diane McDaniel, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram

Peyton Blake McGee, unauthorized use of vehicle

Marcel Keisean McKissic, fraud use/possession of identifying information, more than five items, less than 10

Jocelyn Aguirre Mendoza, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram

Jessica Monique Oliver, aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Jeffrey William Pittman, fraud use/possession of identifying information, more than five items, less than 10

Justo Petronilo Reyna, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams

Michael Tyrone Riggins, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams; unlawful possession of firearm by felon; two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Louis Williams Romero, two counts of possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than one gram, less than four grams; two counts of possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams

Timothy Ray Russell, intoxicated manslaughter/vehicle

Selena Danielle Ryan, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams

Armando Palacios Sanchez, failure to comply with sex offender duty to register for life/annual

Walter Allen Setzco, assault family/house with previous conviction

German Soto Sifuentes, indecency with child sexual contact

Larry James Slovak, Jr., driving while intoxicated, third or more

Frederick Smith, driving while intoxicated, third or more

Jerry Ray Solomon, driving while intoxicated, third or more

Joshua Standfield, burglary of building

Kenneth Dale Starkey, Jr., prohibited substance in correctional facility

Litinle Cota Taite, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation

Travis Dale Vogel, theft of property, over $2,500, under $30,000

Ralph Christopher White, Jr., evading arrest detention with previous conviction(s)

Demarcus Deon Williams, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; evading arrest detention with vehicle

Candace Belinda Woods, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram

Chamar Christopher Wright, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than one gram, less than four grams

Nicholos Tilden Young, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; manufacture deliver controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams; possession of marijuana more than four ounces, less than five pounds