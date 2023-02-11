Navarro County Sheriff's Office double murder-suicide

Feb. 10—The Navarro County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating a double murder-suicide after a man apparently shot and killed his twin daughters before killing himself Thursday in the Brushie Prairie community.

According to a press release by Sheriff Elmer Tanner, deputies responded to a welfare concern Feb. 9 in the 18000 block of NWCR 3360 in Frost after a caller said she had left the home with her children the night before after an argument with her husband and that his twin 12-year-old girls were still in the home.

The caller said she returned to the home hours later to check on the girls and thought she heard a gunshot, so she left the home and called the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived to find the suspect, later identified as Larry Thompson, armed with a handgun and threatening violence toward his family and police if anyone tried to take his children.

Deputies confirmed with the suspect's mother that she had been inside the house talking to Larry and the children and heard two gunshots within minutes of her voluntarily leaving.

The incident was then deemed a hostage situation and SWAT, crisis negotiators and medical personnel were deployed to the location.

After numerous attempts to contact anyone inside the home by phone and loud hail, the SWAT entry team and a tactical robot found the bodies of Thomson and the girls dead in the home.