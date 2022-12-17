Navarro County woman sentenced to 20 years in death of child

Dec. 17—Juana Marquez was sentenced Dec. 15, to 20 years in prison for manslaughter, after an investigation determined she poured boiling water on a 4-year old girl.

According to District Attorney Will Thompson, Marquez was indicted for murder in 2019 after a girl in her care died from severe burns over her head, chest, back and arms.

In September the jury found her guilty of the lesser offense of manslaughter.

The case was investigated by a team from the Corsicana Police Department led by Detective Harrell. Marquez gave statements that, after the victim pulled a pot of boiling water off the stove top onto herself, Marquez claimed she gave the child tramadol and applied aloe, but didn't call for medical assistance because the burns did not look serious.

Marquez called 911 the next morning and reported finding the victim deceased on her bedroom floor.

Harrell's investigation, which included interview of a 6-year-old sibling of the victim, led him to conclude that Marquez had poured the boiling water onto the victim, most likely in the bathtub.

Marquez's defense team presented evidence that she suffered from severe depression and anxiety. The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Will Thompson, ADA Sherry Shumer and ADA Thomas Headen.