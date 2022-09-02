Naver’s Zepeto metaverse teams with Thailand’s telecom giant True

Motley Fool

Earlier today, the popular online brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that users can now buy and sell the popular cryptocurrency Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) on its platform. Cardano is currently the eighth-largest cryptocurrency in the world with a more than $15 billion market cap as of this writing. Like most of the crypto market, Cardano's native token ADA has been hammered this year, with its price down roughly 67.5%.