Naver’s Zepeto metaverse teams with Thailand’s telecom giant True

Danny Park
·1 min read

Naver Z, the operator of South Korea-based Zepeto metaverse, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Thai telecommunications and digital services provider True Corporation to grow Thailand’s metaverse ecosystem.

See related article: Naver’s Zepeto metaverse starts blockchain initiative with Solana

Fast facts

  • Utilizing Zepeto as a platform, True will provide future-oriented, online-to-offline experience that can promote Thailand’s soft power in metaverse content creation.

  • Specific business details on the partnership were not disclosed.

  • Zepeto says it has millions of users and around 500,000 content creators on the platform in Thailand.

  • It explains the platform’s K-pop content, such as collaboration with girl group Blackpink, help grow its popularity in Thailand.

  • Naver Z, a subsidiary of South Korean internet giant Naver, recently reported over 20 million monthly average users (MAU), with more than 95% of users being millennials and generation Z from outside of Korea.

See related article: HYBE, Softbank invest big in Zepeto metaverse creator Naver Z

Recommended Stories

  • These Soaring Cryptos Could Help You Retire Early

    Polygon, Cosmos, and Chiliz are three high-upside cryptos that could turbocharge your portfolio investment returns.

  • The SEC Is Getting Clearer About How It Plans to Regulate Crypto

    Zcash, horizen and stellar might be securities, according to new regulatory filings. We’re starting to get even more clarity about the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s efforts to bring the cryptocurrency sector in line with its existing regulations.

  • Cardano Is Now on Robinhood. Should You Be Bullish?

    Earlier today, the popular online brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that users can now buy and sell the popular cryptocurrency Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) on its platform. Cardano is currently the eighth-largest cryptocurrency in the world with a more than $15 billion market cap as of this writing. Like most of the crypto market, Cardano's native token ADA has been hammered this year, with its price down roughly 67.5%.

  • Can Ethereum Out-Engineer the Censors by 'Shuttering' the Beacon Chain?

    Ethereum’s developers are realizing censorship is not a problem that can just be coded away. This piece is originally from Valid Points, CoinDesk's weekly newsletter, breaking down Ethereum’s evolution and its impact on crypto markets.

  • Amazon, Google Oppose Microsoft's Cloud Computing Updates

    Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) unit Google slammed Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) cloud computing changes, Reuters reports. The companies argued that Microsoft's updates limit competition and discourage customers from switching to rival cloud service providers. Microsoft amended licensing deals effective October 1, likely to make it easier for cloud service providers to compete. Microsoft excluded Amazon, Google, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE

  • Disney plots Amazon Prime-style subscription perks

    Disney is exploring Amazon Prime-style membership perks for subscribers to its streaming service as competition for viewers intensifies.

  • Behind the deal: Corning, AT&T see new Gilbert plant as gateway to the West

    AT&T is planning a big Western expansion of its fiber internet services and Corning, its main supplier, is ramping up production to keep pace. Here's what company executives had to say about the decision to select Arizona.

  • A16z Wants to Standardize NFTs by Giving You a License for Your Token

    Andreessen Horowitz's crypto arm is releasing a free licensing system, aiming to help the NFT sector fulfill its "economic potential."

  • Advisors Need to Refine Their Definition of Crypto

    Crypto and digital assets are full of new technological terms and jargon that might be daunting or confusing to advisors and clients. For that reason, having some basic, clear definitions of crypto terms might be helpful when answering client questions and serve as a foundation for an advisor’s further incursions into the realm of crypto education.

  • NVIDIA reveals new US government rule restricting export of AI chips to China and Russia

    In its SEC filing, NVIDIA said it could lose up to $400 million in potential sales for the third quarter.

  • Elon Musk’s satellite internet flies under the radar at public schools nationwide

    Tech magnate Elon Musk’s satellite internet service Starlink has quietly made inroads with public schools nationwide over the past two years, winning over

  • When White Hat Hackers Go Bad

    Even the most ethical hacker can be lured in by the temptation of potential rewards.

  • How Shopify monitors its employees on Slack

    Shopify employees said the company is monitoring Slack conversations — and it's turning the once candid culture fearful and secretive.

  • EU Wants Telecom Companies to Prove Netflix, YouTube Should Pay for Traffic

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Commission wants telecom companies to provide evidence that streaming sites such as Netflix Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube should pay for the additional traffic sent over their networks, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns