Naver’s Zepeto metaverse teams with Thailand’s telecom giant True
Naver Z, the operator of South Korea-based Zepeto metaverse, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Thai telecommunications and digital services provider True Corporation to grow Thailand’s metaverse ecosystem.
Fast facts
Utilizing Zepeto as a platform, True will provide future-oriented, online-to-offline experience that can promote Thailand’s soft power in metaverse content creation.
Specific business details on the partnership were not disclosed.
Zepeto says it has millions of users and around 500,000 content creators on the platform in Thailand.
It explains the platform’s K-pop content, such as collaboration with girl group Blackpink, help grow its popularity in Thailand.
Naver Z, a subsidiary of South Korean internet giant Naver, recently reported over 20 million monthly average users (MAU), with more than 95% of users being millennials and generation Z from outside of Korea.
