Navidea: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) _ Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $219,300 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $219,000.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $10.7 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $915,000.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.06. A year ago, they were trading at 76 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NAVB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NAVB