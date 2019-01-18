Navigant Makes Leadership Changes at European GIC Practice

Navigant Consulting, Inc. NCI recently announced changes in its Financial Services Advisory and Compliance (FSAC) segment’s global investigations and compliance (GIC) practice leadership team in London.

Alma Angotti — managing director (MD) and co-lead of GIC — has been shifted from Washington, D.C. to Navigant’s London office. Additionally, James Siswick — a seasoned risk and compliance professional with specialization in financial crime compliance — has been appointed as MD and European GIC lead.

We observe that shares of Navigant have gained 28.8% in the past year against 5.2% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Role of Angotti & Siswick

While continuing to work with current clients, Angotti will focus on strengthening associations with institutions in continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia. She will also focus on anti-money laundering (AML) issues, “Know Your Customer” regulations, sanctions compliance, remediation of compliance deficiencies and new financial products such as cryptocurrencies.

Siswick’s role will involve managing client relationships, developing technology and forensic solutions for institutions facing complex regulatory issues and boosting the European GIC team.

Considering the rise in regulatory scrutiny, technological challenges and reputational risks faced by financial institutions, the leadership changes may be seen as Navigant’s bid to strengthen its presence in the industry.

