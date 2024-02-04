How do we navigate change in 2024 to retool higher education for greater student success?

Do you ever wonder what the future holds in 2024? Do you know what lies ahead for students in higher education? Have you ever questioned how the educational system can better serve their students? In this journey, students are at the forefront, and their experiences and aspirations should guide our efforts to transform higher education.

In 2016, at 50 years old, I made a life-altering decision. I retired from my secure federal manager position in Tennessee to embark on a new academic journey in Oklahoma. This choice undoubtedly left my family and friends bewildered, for I was leaving behind a lucrative job with substantial benefits and the camaraderie of co-workers. My life was deeply intertwined with a network of close friends and acquaintances. Moreover, my dear wife, Estraletta, had to make significant sacrifices to support this transition. Accepting a faculty position meant taking a 30% pay cut and starting from scratch on the faculty ladder in an entirely new field.

Fast-forward seven years and I find myself standing at the helm of Langston University as the new Business School Dean. Although Langston University and Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) are distinct institutions, they share a joint commitment to academic excellence. Like Nehemiah in the biblical narrative, I feel a profound sense of urgency regarding higher education. The current education system in Oklahoma has failed countless students, and we must bring about change.

In today's world, education must evolve to provide students with tailored and engaging experiences. While political divisions run deep, one point of consensus between Republicans and Democrats is the need for reform in higher education. A 2018 Pew Research Center survey revealed that a significant majority of Americans (61%) believe the higher education system in the United States is headed in the wrong direction. The pandemic didn't create these issues but exacerbated pre-existing challenges. Today's Generation Z students are unique in their needs, requiring more coaching and feedback. They are digital natives, yet they sit in lectures that have remained stagnant for a decade. It's time to shift from a subject-centered approach to a student-centered one.

Higher education must become responsive to the diverse needs of all students. Alarming statistics in Oklahoma County reveal that 35% of children struggle with math proficiency, while in 2013, only 9% of Black eighth-graders were proficient in math. In northeast Oklahoma City, 62% of Black third-graders failed reading tests. The status quo is untenable.

To address these challenges, we must innovate, incorporating advanced methods such as artificial intelligence tools and engaging students actively in their learning journey. At OBU, we pioneered innovative teaching in the Dickinson School of Business. We transformed theoretical concepts into practical applications, helping students see the direct relevance of their courses to their future careers. Initiatives like the OBU Micro Internship Program connected students with real-world projects and organizations, resulting in over 3,000 consulting hours donated to more than a hundred organizations across the globe.

The future holds immense potential. Oklahoma's students, who have faced setbacks during the pandemic, deserve a higher education system that survives and thrives. Instead of following outdated playbooks, universities and colleges should adapt to the needs of today's digital generation. By doing so, we can forge a brighter future for all Oklahoma students, irrespective of their age, gender, nationality or social status.

Today, I urge you to embark on your journey toward a purposeful and fulfilling life. It's never too late to seek meaning and make a difference. Join us in reshaping the landscape of higher education and ensuring a better future for future generations. Let’s pray it is not too late.

Daryl D. Green

Daryl D. Green, a business strategist, speaker and noted author, is the new Business School dean at Langston University.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma's higher education needs to change for better student success