To navigate student loan repayment process, experts say you should start planning now
Borrowers will be expected to start paying again at the start of October.
More than a quarter of Americans with student loan debt say they're not sure how they will be able to repay their loans in October.
With a three-year pause set to end next month, experts are divided on whether the economy resuming loan payments will hamper growth or put the economy back on a more sustainable trajectory.
The Education Department this week is hosting events nationwide with 100 participating organizations during its “SAVE on Student Debt” week of action.
Around 1 million borrowers are new enrollees, while the remaining were automatically transferred from a different plan.
The Department of Education is discharging $72 million in student loans for over 2,300 former students who attended Ashford University.
