People along Huntington Drive put their excess trash out to the curb for free excess trash week in this Gazette file photo.

Summer is coming to a close, and the city of Gastonia is ready to help residents kick-start their fall cleaning.

From Sept. 18-22, Gastonia will have its annual fall free excess trash week.

Here are some do’s, dont’s, and extra pieces of information that you may need on free excess trash week.

Do’s

Some examples of items the city will collect for free this week are bulky items like mattresses, lawn mowers, and more.

Items they will pick up but still must charge for are electrical items (with cords) and automobile tires.

According to the city, they still charge for these items because they cannot put them in the landfill, per state law.

Don'ts

Some items the city asks customers not to put out include auto parts, liquids (including wet paint), poisons or explosives, and landscaping and yard debris.

Items that are not included in free excess trash week can be taken to the Gaston County Landfill, located at 3155 Philadelphia Church Road in Dallas.

Additional information

According to the city, they have collected nearly 10 million pounds of trash for free since the start of free excess trash week in 2013.

As usual for this service, customers can put the excess trash on their curb the evening before their usual pick-up day.

Any resident who would like to trash something they aren’t sure about can reach out to the city’s solid waste department at 704-866-6774.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Navigating Gastonia's upcoming free excess trash week