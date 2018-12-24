Is The Navigator Company, S.A.’s (ELI:NVG) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

Diogo António da Silveira became the CEO of The Navigator Company, S.A. (ELI:NVG) in 2014. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Diogo António da Silveira’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, The Navigator Company, S.A. has a market capitalization of €2.5b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth €510k. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth €510k. We examined companies with market caps from €2.0b to €6.4b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was €1.7m.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Diogo António da Silveira is paid less than the average compensation paid by similar sized companies. Though positive, it’s important we delve into the performance of the actual business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Navigator Company, below.

Is The Navigator Company, S.A. Growing?

Over the last three years The Navigator Company, S.A. has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 6.8% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 3.2% over the last year.

I would argue that the improvement in revenue isn’t particularly impressive, but I’m happy with the modest EPS growth. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise.

Has The Navigator Company, S.A. Been A Good Investment?

The Navigator Company, S.A. has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 23% over three years. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary…

It appears that The Navigator Company, S.A. remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

It’s well worth noting that while Diogo António da Silveira is paid less than most company leaders (at companies of similar size), share price performance has been somewhat uninspiring. However I do not find the CEO compensation to be concerning. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Navigator Company shares (free trial).

