Will The Navigator Company, S.A.'s (ELI:NVG) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year?

Looking at The Navigator Company, S.A.'s (ELI:NVG) earnings update in March 2019, the consensus outlook from analysts appear fairly confident, with earnings expected to grow by 6.0% in the upcoming year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 4.2%. By 2020, we can expect Navigator Company’s bottom line to reach €239m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of €225m. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Navigator Company. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How will Navigator Company perform in the near future?

The view from 6 analysts over the next three years is one of negative sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for NVG, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

This results in an annual growth rate of -3.9% based on the most recent earnings level of €225m to the final forecast of €236m by 2022. However, if we exclude extraordinary items from earnings, we see that the profits is predicted to rise over time, resulting in an EPS of €0.33 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.31 EPS today. Contraction in the bottom line seems to suggest a falling top-line, with negative growth of -0.4%. With margins currently sitting at 13%, this fall in revenues is expected to cause margin expansion to 13% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Navigator Company, I've compiled three fundamental factors you should look at:

