Navigator Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its second quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The transportaion company for the natural gas and and chemical industry posted revenue of $73.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $57.1 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62 million.

Navigator Holdings shares have climbed slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.10, a decline of 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVGS