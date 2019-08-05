Navin Fluorine International Limited (NSE:NAVINFLUOR): The Best Of Both Worlds

Navin Fluorine International Limited (NSE:NAVINFLUOR) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of NAVINFLUOR, it is a notable dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Navin Fluorine International here.

NAVINFLUOR's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that NAVINFLUOR has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. NAVINFLUOR seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 20.07x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NAVINFLUOR is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

