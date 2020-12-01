Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Navios Maritime Acquisition
·27 min read

  • Revenue
    33.6% increase in Q3 2020 revenue to $78.8 million
    48.4% increase in 9M 2020 revenue to $288.9 million

  • Net Cash from Operating Activities
    $35.3 million in Q3 2020
    $86.0 million in 9M 2020

  • Adjusted EBITDA
    55.2% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA to $37.1 million
    90.1% increase in 9M 2020 Adjusted EBITDA to $166.0 million

  • Delivery of one newbuilding VLCC on bareboat lease

  • Reduced debt by $81.3 million; 7%

  • Quarterly dividend: $0.05 per share

MONACO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (“Navios Acquisition”) (NYSE: NNA), an owner and operator of tanker vessels, reported its financial results today for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Acquisition stated, “I am pleased with our results for the third quarter of 2020. During the third quarter, Navios Acquisition reported revenue of $78.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $37.1 million. Navios Acquisition also declared a reduced quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, representing an annual distribution of $0.20 per share.”​

Angeliki Frangou continued, “We reduced our debt by $81.3 million (7%) while we also continued to expand our fleet with no capex. In October, we took delivery of the first bareboat charter-in VLCC and expect three more bareboat chartered-in VLCCs to be delivered over time. Three of these vessels have also been chartered out.”

HIGHLIGHTS — RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Quarterly dividend: $0.05 per share

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend in respect of the third quarter of 2020 of $0.05 per share of common stock which will be paid on February 10, 2021 to stockholders of record as of January 12, 2021. The declaration and payment of any further dividends remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, Navios Acquisition’s cash requirements as measured by market opportunities and restrictions under its credit agreements and other debt obligations and such other factors as the Board of Directors may deem advisable.

Debt developements

During the third quarter of 2020 and up to December 1, 2020, Navios Acquisition repurchased $55.4 million of its ship mortgage notes for a cash consideration of $39.4 million.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company reduced its outstanding debt by $81.3 million, or 7%, excluding the debt associated with the seven containers that are accounted for as held for sale and proforma for the bond repurchases up to December 1, 2020.

In October 2020, Navios Acquisition extended the maturity date to February 2021 of its existing loan with a commercial bank, having an outstanding amount of $17.6 million.

In October 2020, Navios Acquisition extended the maturity date to October 2024 of its existing loan with a commercial bank, having an outstanding amount of $28.4 million. The remaining balance of the facility is repayable in 16 quarterly installments of $0.8 million each with a final balloon payment of $14.9 million repayable on the last repayment date.

In November 2020, Navios Acquisition arranged financing with a commercial bank of up to $95.8 million in order to refinance one VLCC, two chemical tankers and seven containerships, subject to the refinancing of its ship mortgage notes and to definitive documentation. The facility is repayable through a period of two to four years, in consecutive quarterly installments of up to $1.5 million each, with a balloon payment of up to $62.7 million in total. The facility bears interest at LIBOR plus 400 bps per annum.

Continuous Offering Program

On November 29, 2019, Navios Acquisition entered into a Continuous Offering Program Sales Agreement, pursuant to which Navios Acquisition may issue and sell from time to time through the sales agent shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $25.0 million. As of December 1, 2020, since the commencement of the program, Navios Acquisition has issued 956,110 shares of common stock and received net proceeds of $5.3 million.

Fleet employment

As of December 1, 2020, Navios Acquisition’s core fleet consisted of a total of 47 vessels, of which 14 are very large crude carriers (“VLCCs”) (including one bareboat chartered-in VLCC that has been delivered on October 28, 2020 and three bareboat chartered-in VLCCs expected to be delivered in each of the first and the third quarters of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022), 31 are product tankers and two are chemical tankers. Navios Acquisition also owns seven containerships that are accounted for as held for sale.

Currently, Navios Acquisition has contracted 55.7% of its available days of its core fleet on a charter-out basis for 2021. The average base contractual net daily charter-out rate for the 51.7% of available days that are contracted on base rate and on base rate with profit sharing arrangements is expected to be $20,237.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Acquisition has compiled its consolidated statements of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. The quarterly information for 2020 and 2019 was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods.

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)


Three Month
Period ended
September 30,
2020
(unaudited)


Three Month
Period ended
September 30,
2019
(unaudited)

Nine Month
Period
ended
September 30,
2020
(unaudited)

Nine Month
Period
ended
September 30,
2019
(unaudited)

Revenue

$

78,807

$

58,965

$

288,888

$

194,669

Net income/(loss)

$

3,236

$

(56,396

)

$

35,122

$

(72,085

)

Adjusted net (loss)/ income

$

(3,650

) (1)

$

(16,186

)

(2)

$

43,593

(3)

$

(34,180

) (4)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

35,262

$

19,513

$

85,985

$

21,058

EBITDA

$

43,936

$

16,413

$

158,754

$

82,560

Adjusted EBITDA

$

37,050

(1)

$

23,934

(2)

$

166,014

(3)

$

87,296

(4)

Earnings/ (loss) per share (basic)

$

0.20

$

(4.18

)

$

2.20

$

(5.38

)

Earnings/ (loss) per share (diluted)

$

0.20

$

(4.18

)

$

2.18

$

(5.38

)

Adjusted (loss)/ earnings per share (basic)

$

(0.23

) (1)

$

(1.20

)

(2)

$

2.73

(3)

$

(2.56

) (4)

Adjusted (loss)/ earnings per share (diluted)

$

(0.23

) (1)

$

(1.20

)

(2)

$

2.72

(3)

$

(2.56

) (4)


(1)

EBITDA, net earnings and earnings per share basic and diluted for the three month period ended September 30, 2020 have been adjusted to exclude $7.0 million gain from bond repurchase and $0.1 million of non-cash stock based compensation.

(2)

EBITDA, net loss and loss per share basic for the three month period ended September 30, 2019 has been adjusted to exclude $7.3 million impairment loss relating to the sale of one VLCC and $0.2 million of non-cash stock based compensation. Net loss and loss per share basic for the three month period ended September 30, 2019 have been further adjusted to exclude $32.7 million accelerated amortization of intangible assets in connection with early termination of certain contracts.

(3)

EBITDA, net earnings and earnings per share basic and diluted for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 have been adjusted to exclude $13.9 million impairment loss relating to the other-than-temporary impairment recognized in the Navios Acquisition's receivable from Navios Europe II, $7.0 million gain from bond repurchase and $0.4 million of non-cash stock based compensation. Net loss and loss per share basic and diluted for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 have been further adjusted to exclude $1.2 million write off of deferred finance costs.

(4)

EBITDA, net loss and loss per share for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 has been adjusted to exclude $7.3 million impairment loss relating to the sale of one VLCC, $3.2 million gain on sale of vessels and $0.7 million of non-cash stock based compensation. Net loss and loss per share basic for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 have been further adjusted to exclude $32.7 million accelerated amortization of intangible assets in connection with early termination of certain contracts and $0.5 million write off of deferred finance costs.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share (basic and diluted) are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or substitution for Navios Acquisition’s results (see Exhibit II for reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA).

Three month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Revenue for the three month period ended September 30, 2020 increased by $19.8 million, or 33.6%, to $78.8 million, as compared to $59.0 million for the same period of 2019. The increase was mainly attributable to an: (i) increase in revenue by $6.0 million due to the acquisition of five product tankers from Navios Europe I in December 2019 and by $5.2 million due to the acquisition of seven containers from Navios Europe II in June 2020; and (ii) increase in market rates during the three month period ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period of 2019; partially mitigated by the sale of three VLCCs in 2019. Available days of the fleet increased to 4,520 days for the three month period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to 3,491 days for the three month period ended September 30, 2019, due to the reasons mentioned above. The time charter equivalent rate, or TCE Rate, increased to $16,870 for the three month period ended September 30, 2020, from $15,349 for the three month period ended September 30, 2019.

Time charter and voyage expenses for the three month period ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $2.8 million, or 51.9%, to $2.6 million, as compared to $5.4 million for the same period of 2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to a $3.1 million decrease in bunkers consumption and voyage expenses related to the spot voyages incurred in the period; partially mitigated by a $0.3 million increase in brokers’ commission.

Net income was $3.2 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $56.4 million net loss for the same period of 2019. Net income was affected by the items described in the table above. Adjusted net loss for the three month period ended September 30, 2020 was $3.7 million as compared to $16.2 million adjusted net loss for the same period of 2019. The increase in adjusted net loss was mainly attributable to a : (a) $13.2 million increase in adjusted EBITDA; (b) $2.4 million decrease in interest expense and finance cost (excluding write off of deferred finance costs); and (c) $0.5 million decrease in depreciation and amortization; partially mitigated by a : (i) $2.4 million decrease in interest income; and (ii) $1.2 million increase in direct vessel expenses (in relation to amortization of dry dock and special survey cost).

Adjusted EBITDA affected by the items described in the table above, for the three month period ended September 30, 2020 increased by $13.2 million to $37.1 million, as compared to $23.9 million for the same period of 2019. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was mainly due to a: (a) $19.8 million increase in revenue; and (b) $2.8 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses; partially mitigated by a: (i) $7.2 million increase in operating expenses mainly due to the acquisition of the five product tankers from Navios Europe I in December 2019 and to the seven containers from Navios Europe II in June 2020 and to the amendment of the fees under the management agreement, partially mitigated by the sale of three VLCCs in 2019; (ii) $1.1 million increase in general and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation); (iii) $0.9 million decrease in equity in net earnings of affiliated companies; and (iv) $0.2 million increase in other expense.

Nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Revenue for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 increased by $94.2 million, or 48.4%, to $288.9 million, as compared to $194.7 million for the same period of 2019. The increase was mainly attributable to an: (i) increase in revenue by $22.9 million due to the acquisition of five product tankers from Navios Europe I in December 2019 and by $5.2 million due to the acquisition of seven containers from Navios Europe II in June 2020; and (ii) increase in market rates during the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period of 2019; partially mitigated by the sale of three VLCCs in 2019. Available days of the fleet increased to 12,134 days for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to 10,678 days for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, due to the reasons mentioned above. The TCE Rate increased to $22,812 for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020, from $16,888 for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019.

Time charter and voyage expenses for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $2.2 million, or 15.4%, to $12.1 million, as compared to $14.3 million for the same period of 2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to a $4.6 million decrease in bunkers consumption and voyage expenses related to the spot voyages incurred in the period; partially mitigated by a: (i) $1.6 million increase in port expenses; and (ii) $0.8 million increase in brokers’ commission.

Net income was $35.1 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $72.1 million net loss for the same period of 2019. Net income was affected by the items described in the table above. Adjusted net income for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 was $43.6 million as compared to $34.2 million adjusted net loss for the same period of 2019. The increase in adjusted net income was mainly attributable to a: (a) $78.7 million increase in adjusted EBITDA; (b) $6.0 million decrease in interest expense and finance cost (excluding write off of deferred finance costs); and (c) $2.4 million decrease in depreciation and amortization; partially mitigated by a: (i) $6.8 million decrease in interest income; and (ii) $2.7 million increase in direct vessel expenses (in relation to amortization of dry dock and special survey cost).

Adjusted EBITDA affected by the items described in the table above, for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 increased by $78.7 million to $166.0 million, as compared to $87.3 million for the same period of 2019. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was mainly due to a: (a) $94.2 million increase in revenue; (b) $2.2 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses; and (c) $0.4 million decrease in general and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation); partially mitigated by a: (i) $12.4 million increase in operating expenses mainly due to the acquisition of the five product tankers from Navios Europe I in December 2019 and due to the acquisition of seven containers from Navios Europe II in June 2020 and to the amendment of the fees under the management agreement, partially mitigated by the sale of three VLCCs in 2019; (ii) $2.7 million decrease in equity in net earnings of affiliated companies; (iii) $1.3 million decrease in other income; (iv) $1.2 million increase in other expense; and (v) $0.6 million increase in direct vessel expenses (other than amortization of dry dock and special survey cost).

Fleet employment profile

The following table reflects certain key indicators of the performance of Navios Acquisition’s fleet for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Three month period ended
September 30,

Nine month period ended
September 30,

2020
(unaudited)

2019
(unaudited)

2020
(unaudited)

2019
(unaudited)

FLEET DATA

Available days(1)

4,520

3,491

12,134

10,678

Operating days(2)

4,477

3,472

12,036

10,642

Fleet utilization(3)

99.1

%

99.4

%

99.2

%

99.7

%

Vessels operating at period end

50

39

50

39

AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS

Time charter equivalent rate per day(4)

$

16,870

$

15,349

$

22,812

$

16,888

Navios Acquisition believes that the important measures for analyzing trends in its results of income consist of the following:

(1

)

Available days: Available days for the fleet are total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Acquisition’s possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydocking or special surveys. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which vessels should be capable of generating revenues.

(2

)

Operating days: Operating days are the number of available days in the relevant period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances.

(3

)

Fleet utilization: Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that Navios Acquisition’s vessels were available for generating revenue, and is determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period.

(4

)

TCE Rate: Time charter equivalent rate per day is defined as voyage and time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period. The TCE Rate per day is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to present the actual daily earnings generated by vessels of various types of charter contracts for the number of available days of the fleet.

Conference Call, Webcast and Presentation Details:

As previously announced, Navios Acquisition will host a conference call on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Acquisitions' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

US Dial In: +1.877.480.3873
International Dial In: +1.404.665.9927
Conference ID: 709 4007

The conference call replay will be available shortly after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.800.585.8367
International Replay Dial In: +1.404.537.3406
Conference ID: 709 4007

The call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Acquisition website, www.navios-acquisition.com, under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available by 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

About Navios Acquisition

Navios Acquisition (NYSE: NNA) is an owner and operator of tanker vessels focusing on the transportation of petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals.

For more information about Navios Acquisition, please visit our website: www.navios-acquisition.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and expectations, including with respect to Navios Acquisition’s future dividends, expected cash flow generation and Navios Acquisition’s growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further employment contracts. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding expected revenue and employment contracts. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by, Navios Acquisition at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Acquisition believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Acquisition. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited risks related to: global and regional economic and political conditions including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, including effects on global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of the products we ship, the ability and willingness of charterers to fulfill their obligations to us and prevailing charter rates, shipyards performing scrubber installations, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing efforts throughout the world to contain it; the creditworthiness of our charterers and the ability of our contract counterparties to fulfill their obligations to us; tanker industry trends, including charter rates and vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; the aging of our vessels and resultant increases in operation and dry docking costs; the loss of any customer or charter or vessel; our ability to repay outstanding indebtedness, to obtain additional financing and to obtain replacement charters for our vessels, in each case, at commercially acceptable rates or at all; increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to crew wages, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance and general and administrative expenses; the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business; potential liability from litigation and our vessel operations, including discharge of pollutants; general domestic and international political conditions; competitive factors in the market in which Navios Acquisition operates; operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Acquisition’s filings with the SEC, including its annual and interim reports filed on Form 20-F and Form 6-K. Navios Acquisition expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Acquisition’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Acquisition makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common stock.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:
Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation
+1.212.906.8644
info@navios-acquisition.com


EXHIBIT I

NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION CORPORATION
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars- except share data)

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash

$

60,253

$

44,051

Vessels, net

1,302,682

1,348,251

Assets held for sale

82,577

Other assets (including current and non-current)

$

102,742

$

162,074

Goodwill

1,579

1,579

Total assets

$

1,549,833

$

1,555,955

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale

$

37,419

$

Other current liabilities

46,330

68,986

Long-term debt, including current portion, net of deferred finance costs and premium

1,128,183

1,173,117

Total liabilities

$

1,211,932

$

1,242,103

Total stockholders’ equity

$

337,901

$

313,852

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,549,833

$

1,555,955



NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars- except share and per share data)

For the Three
Months
Ended
September 30, 2020
(unaudited)

For the Three
Months
Ended
September 30, 2019
(unaudited)

For the Nine
Months
Ended
September 30, 2020
(unaudited)

For the Nine
Months
Ended
September 30, 2019
(unaudited)

Revenue

$

78,807

$

58,965

$

288,888

$

194,669

Time charter and voyage expenses

(2,559

)

(5,377

)

(12,091

)

(14,340

)

Direct vessel expenses

(3,766

)

(2,439

)

(10,371

)

(7,117

)

Vessel operating expenses (management fees entirely through related party transactions)

(33,969

)

(26,837

)

(93,642

)

(81,224

)

General and administrative expenses

(4,719

)

(3,732

)

(14,966

)

(15,677

)

Depreciation and amortization

(16,682

)

(17,216

)

(49,931

)

(52,257

)

(Loss)/ gain on sale of vessels/ Impairment loss

(39,976

)

(36,731

)

Gain on debt repurchase

7,010

7,010

Interest income

25

2,384

32

6,840

Interest expense and finance cost

(20,441

)

(22,849

)

(63,964

)

(69,474

)

Impairment of receivable in affiliated company / Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies

936

(13,900

)

2,670

Other income

10

1,343

Other expense

(470

)

(265

)

(1,943

)

(787

)

Net income/ (loss)

$

3,236

$

(56,396

)

$

35,122

$

(72,085

)

Net income/ (loss) per share, basic

$

0.20

$

(4.18

)

$

2.20

$

(5.38

)

Weighted average number of shares, basic

16,104,011

13,510,361

15,903,447

13,446,836

Net income/ (loss) per share, diluted

$

0.20

$

(4.18

)

$

2.18

$

(5.38

)

Weighted average number of shares, diluted

16,257,957

13,510,361

16,058,579

13,446,836



EXHIBIT II

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash from Operating Activities

Three Month
Period
Ended
September 30,
2020
(unaudited)

Three Month
Period
Ended
September 30,
2019
(unaudited)

Nine Month
Period
Ended
September 30,
2020
(unaudited)

Nine Month
Period
Ended
September 30,
2019
(unaudited)

Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars



Net cash provided by operating activities

$

35,262

$

19,513

$

85,985

$

21,058

Net (increase)/ decrease in operating assets

(20,341

)

(5,311

)

(21,710

)

132

Net (decrease)/ increase in operating liabilities

(7,376

)

(15,735

)

11,342

(2,633

)

Net interest cost

20,416

20,465

63,932

62,634

Amortization and write-off of deferred finance costs and bond premium

(1,359

)

(1,053

)

(4,404

)

(3,346

)

Impairment of receivable in Navios Europe II / Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies

936

(13,900

)

2,670

Payments for dry dock and special survey costs

10,448

5,119

30,869

6,781

Gain on sale of vessels

3,245

Impairment loss

(7,287

)

(7,287

)

Gain on debt repurchase

7,010

7,010

Stock-based compensation

(124

)

(234

)

(370

)

(694

)

EBITDA

$

43,936

$

16,413

$

158,754

$

82,560

Gain on sale of vessels

(3,245

)

Impairment of receivable in Navios Europe II

7,287

13,900

7,287

Gain on debt repurchase

(7,010

)

(7,010

)

Stock-based compensation

124

234

370

694

Adjusted EBITDA

$

37,050

$

23,934

$

166,014

$

87,296


Three Month
Period
Ended
September 30,
2020
(unaudited)

Three Month
Period
Ended
September 30,
2019
(unaudited)

Nine Month
Period
Ended
September 30,
2020
(unaudited)

Nine Month
Period
Ended
September 30,
2019
(unaudited)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

35,262

$

19,513

$

85,985

$

21,058

Net cash (used in)/ provided by investing activities

$

(1,785

)

$

5,605

$

(46,408

)

$

31,343

Net cash (used in)/ provided by financing activities

$

(41,706

)

$

35,792

$

(23,375

)

$

3,862


Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income/ (loss) and Adjusted income/ (loss) per share (basic and diluted) are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitution for Navios Acquisition’s results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”).

EBITDA represents net income/ (loss) before interest and finance costs, before depreciation and amortization and before income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA in this document represents EBITDA excluding certain items as described under “Financial Highlights”. Adjusted net income/ (loss) and Adjusted income/ (loss) per share (basic and diluted) represent Net income/ (loss) and income/ (loss) per share (basic and diluted), excluding certain items as described under “Financial Highlights”. We use Adjusted EBITDA as liquidity measure and reconcile EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by/ (used in) operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA is calculated as follows: net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of: (i) net increase/(decrease) in operating assets; (ii) net (increase)/decrease in operating liabilities; (iii) net interest cost; (iv) amortization of deferred finance costs and other related expenses; (v) equity/ (loss) in net earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received; (vi) payments for dry dock and special survey costs; (vii) impairment charges; (viii) gain on sale of assets; (ix) gain/ (loss) on debt repayment; (x) stock- based compensation and (xi) transaction costs. Navios Acquisition believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are each the basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and present useful information to investors regarding Navios Acquisition’s ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and pay dividends. Navios Acquisition also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used: (i) by potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Acquisition’s results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Acquisition’s performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.


EXHIBIT III

Vessels

Type

Year Built/Delivery

DWT

Date

Owned Vessels of Navios Acquisition

Nave Polaris

Chemical Tanker

2011

25,145

Nave Cosmos

Chemical Tanker

2010

25,130

Star N

MR1 Product Tanker

2009

37,836

Hector N

MR1 Product Tanker

2008

38,402

Nave Alderamin

MR2 Product Tanker

2013

49,998

Nave Bellatrix

MR2 Product Tanker

2013

49,999

Nave Capella

MR2 Product Tanker

2013

49,995

Nave Orion

MR2 Product Tanker

2013

49,999

Nave Titan

MR2 Product Tanker

2013

49,999

Nave Aquila

MR2 Product Tanker

2012

49,991

Nave Atria

MR2 Product Tanker

2012

49,992

Nave Estella

LR1 Product Tanker

2012

75,000

Nave Andromeda

LR1 Product Tanker

2011

75,000

Nave Neutrino

VLCC

2003

298,287

Nave Celeste

VLCC

2003

298,717

Nave Photon

VLCC

2008

297,395

Nave Spherical

VLCC

2009

297,188

Nave Galactic

VLCC

2009

297,168

Nave Quasar

VLCC

2010

297,376

Nave Synergy

VLCC

2010

299,973

Nave Constellation

VLCC

2010

298,000

Nave Universe

VLCC

2011

297,066

Nave Buena Suerte

VLCC

2011

297,491

Baghdad*

VLCC

2020

313,433

Vessels to be delivered*

TBN II

VLCC

Expected Q1 2021

310,000

TBN III

VLCC

Expected Q3 2021

310,000

TBN IV

VLCC

Expected Q2 2022

310,000

Owned Vessels of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners

Perseus N^

MR1 Product Tanker

2009

36,264

Nave Velocity

MR2 Product Tanker

2015

49,999

Nave Sextans^

MR2 Product Tanker

2015

49,999

Nave Pyxis

MR2 Product Tanker

2014

49,998

Nave Luminosity

MR2 Product Tanker

2014

49,999

Nave Jupiter

MR2 Product Tanker

2014

49,999

Bougainville

MR2 Product Tanker

2013

50,626

Nave Orbit

MR2 Product Tanker

2009

50,470

Nave Equator

MR2 Product Tanker

2009

50,542

Nave Equinox

MR2 Product Tanker

2007

50,922

Nave Pulsar

MR2 Product Tanker

2007

50,922

Nave Dorado

MR2 Product Tanker

2005

47,999

Nave Atropos

LR1 Product Tanker

2013

74,695

Nave Rigel

LR1 Product Tanker

2013

74,673

Nave Cassiopeia^

LR1 Product Tanker

2012

74,711

Nave Cetus^

LR1 Product Tanker

2012

74,581

Nave Ariadne

LR1 Product Tanker

2007

74,671

Nave Cielo

LR1 Product Tanker

2007

74,671

Lumen N

LR1 Product Tanker

2008

63,599

Aurora N

LR1 Product Tanker

2008

63,495

Acrux N

Container

2010

23,338

Allegro N

Container

2014

46,999

Fleur N

Container

2012

41,130

Ete N

Container

2012

41,139

Spectrum N

Container

2009

34,333

Solstice N

Container

2007

44,023

Vita N

Container

2010

23,359

* Bareboat chartered-in vessels with purchase option.

^ Under process of completion of documentation.


Latest Stories

  • Trump allies to Michigan judge: Force Gov. Whitmer to overturn Biden's win, give state to president

    The allegations, provided without credible evidence of widespread fraud or misconduct, have been rebuffed in courts in other states.

  • More than 100 civilians dead in 'gruesome' Nigeria attack blamed on Islamic jihadists

    A weekend attack on farm workers in northeast Nigeria blamed on jihadists left at least 110 dead, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country said on Sunday, the deadliest attack on civilians this year. The attack, in a state gripped by a jihadist insurgency for more than 10 years, took place the same day as long-delayed local elections in the state. "I am outraged and horrified by the gruesome attack against civilians carried out by non-state armed groups in villages near Borno State capital Maiduguri," Edward Kallon said in a statement. "At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack," he added. Some locals blamed the attack on Boko Haram fighters, but Bulama Bukarti, an analyst with the Tony Blair Institute, said rival group the IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were more active in the area. "ISWAP is the likely culprit," he tweeted. Kallon, in his statement, said: "The incident is the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year. "I call for the perpetrators of this heinous and senseless act to be brought to justice," he added. The violence centred on the village of Koshobe near the Borno state capital Maiduguri, with assailants targeting farm workers harvesting rice fields. One pro-government anti-jihadist militia said the assailants tied up the labourers and slit their throats. Kallon said the assailants - "armed men on motorcycles" - also targeted other communities in the area. "Rural communities in Borno State are facing untold hardships," he added, calling for more to be done to protect them and to head off what he said was a looming food crisis there. Borno Governor Babaganan Umara Zulum attended the burial Sunday in the nearby village of Zabarmari of 43 bodies recovered on Saturday, saying the toll could rise after search operations resumed. The victims included dozens of labourers from Sokoto state in northwestern Nigeria, roughly 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) away, who had travelled to the northeast to find work, it said. Six were wounded in the attack and eight remained missing as of Saturday. Kallon, citing "reports that several women may have been kidnapped", called for their immediate release. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack on Saturday, saying: "The entire country has been wounded by these senseless killings." Neither the president's statement nor Sunday's from the UN mentioned either Boko Haram or rival group ISWAP by name. But both groups have been active in Borno State, their attacks having forced the postponement of locations in Borno State, which finally took place Saturday.

  • Body of missing Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey found on Texas road

    There were no visible wounds to the body and a cause of death hadn't yet been determined for the 26-year-old, police said.

  • Chuck Grassley returns to Senate after COVID-19 infection, calls for 'long overdue relief legislation'

    Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has returned to his Washington office two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19, his team announced Monday.While Grassley wasn't the first lawmaker to contract the virus, many people were concerned about the diagnosis because the senator is 87. It turned out, however, that he remained asymptomatic throughout the course of his infection and was able to keep working remotely.Still, Grassley didn't let his fortunate situation reshape his stance on the severity of the pandemic. In a statement, he noted that the disease "affects people differently" and "more than a thousand Americans are dying every day and many more are hospitalized." So, Grassley said, he'll "continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing."He also repeated his previous calls for Congress to pass a "long overdue," bipartisan relief bill to "help families, businesses, and communities get through this crisis." Tim O'Donnell> Grassley, 87, is back at the Senate today after testing positive for Covid-19. His office says he was asymptomatic the entire time. pic.twitter.com/qJImIJl8ZC> > -- Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 30, 2020More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation How camp explains Trump Biden's favorability rating jumped 6 points since the election, is already higher than Trump ever hit

  • China refuses to apologise to Australia for fake soldier image

    The retort came after Canberra demanded an apology over a fake image of a soldier killing a child.

  • Trump’s Disgraceful Endgame

    President Trump said the other day that he’d leave office if he loses the vote of the Electoral College on December 14.This is not the kind of assurance presidents of the United States typically need to make, but it was noteworthy given Trump’s disgraceful conduct since losing his bid for reelection to Joe Biden on November 3.Behind in almost all the major polls, Trump stormed within a hair’s breadth in the key battlegrounds of winning reelection, and his unexpectedly robust performance helped put Republicans in a strong position for the post-Trump-presidency era. This is not nothing. But the president can’t stand to admit that he lost and so has insisted since the wee hours of Election Night that he really won -- and won “by a lot.”There are legitimate issues to consider after the 2020 vote about the security of mail-in ballots and the process of counting votes (some jurisdictions, bizarrely, take weeks to complete their initial count), but make no mistake: The chief driver of the post-election contention of the past several weeks is the petulant refusal of one man to accept the verdict of the American people. The Trump team (and much of the GOP) is working backwards, desperately trying to find something, anything to support the president’s aggrieved feelings, rather than objectively considering the evidence and reacting as warranted.Almost nothing that the Trump team has alleged has withstood the slightest scrutiny. In particular, it’s hard to find much that is remotely true in the president’s Twitter feed these days. It is full of already-debunked claims and crackpot conspiracy theories about Dominion voting systems. Over the weekend, he repeated the charge that 1.8 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania were mailed out, yet 2.6 million were ultimately tallied. In a rather elementary error, this compares the number of mail-ballots requested in the primary to the number of ballots counted in the general. A straight apples-to-apples comparison finds that 1.8 million mail-in ballots were requested in the primary and 1.5 million returned, while 3.1 million ballots were requested in the general and 2.6 million returned.Flawed and dishonest assertions like this pollute the public discourse and mislead good people who make the mistake of believing things said by the president of the United States.Elected Republicans have generally taken the attitude that the president should be able to have his day in court. It’s his legal right to file suits, of course, but he shouldn’t pursue meritless litigation in Hail Mary attempts to get millions of votes tossed out. This is exactly what he’s been doing, it’s why reputable GOP lawyers have increasingly steered clear, and it’s why Trump has suffered defeat after defeat in court.In its signature federal suit in Pennsylvania, the Trump team argued that it violated the equal-protection clause of the U.S. Constitution for some Pennsylvania counties to let absentee voters fix or “cure” their ballots if they contained an error while other counties didn’t. It maintained that it was another constitutional violation for Trump election observers not to be allowed in close proximity to the counting of ballots. On this basis, the Trump team sought to disqualify 1.5 million ballots and bar the certification of the Pennsylvania results or have the Pennsylvania General Assembly appoint presidential electors.By the time the suit reached the Third Circuit, it had been whittled down to a relatively minor procedural issue (whether the Trump complaint could be amended a second time in the district court). The Trump team lost on that question, and the unanimous panel of the Third Circuit (in an opinion written by a Trump appointee) made it clear that the other claims lacked merit as well. It noted that the suit contained no evidence that Trump and Biden ballots or observers were treated differently, let alone evidence of fraud. Within reason, it is permissible for counties to have different procedures for handling ballots, and nothing forced some counties to permit voters to cure flawed absentee ballots and others to decline to do so.Not that it mattered. The court pointed out that the suit challenged the procedures to fix absentee ballots in seven Democratic counties, which don’t even come close to having enough cured ballots to change the outcome in the state; the counties might have allowed, at most, 10,000 voters to fix their ballots, and even if every single one of them voted for Biden, that’s still far short of Biden’s 80,000-plus margin in the state.The idea, as the Trump team stalwartly maintains, that the Supreme Court is going to take up this case and issue a game-changing ruling is fantastical. Conservative judges have consistently rejected Trump's flailing legal appeals, and the justices are unlikely to have a different reaction.Trump’s most reprehensible tactic has been to attempt, somewhat shamefacedly, to get local Republican officials to block the certification of votes and state legislatures to appoint Trump electors in clear violation of the public will. This has gone nowhere, thanks to the honesty and sense of duty of most of the Republicans involved, but it’s a profoundly undemocratic move that we hope no losing presidential candidate ever even thinks of again.Getting defeated in a national election is a blow to the ego of even the most thick-skinned politicians and inevitably engenders personal feelings of bitterness and anger. What America has long expected is that losing candidates swallow those feelings and at least pretend to be gracious. If Trump’s not capable of it, he should at least stop waging war on the outcome.

  • In ancient Italian monastery, monks defend a 1,600-year-old dying tradition

    Ten monks in Grottaferratta, Italy’s ancient monastery are striving to keep alive a1,600-year-old spiritual tradition.

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may have already received an unapproved coronavirus vaccine

    Japanese intelligence officials told a US expert that Kim Jong Un received a trial COVID-19 vaccine from China within the last few weeks.

  • California governor warns new stay-at-home order likely as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) warned on Monday that if the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to quickly rise, projections show the state's intensive care units could reach capacity by mid-December.Because of the risk of overwhelming parts of the state's health care system, Newsom said, he may soon have to impose a "more dramatic" and "arguably drastic" stay-at-home order for certain areas, so California can get its coronavirus numbers back down. The state, he said, will not "just sit back" and plans to "improve upon our existing efforts."There are 7,733 ICU beds in California, and 75 percent of them are now occupied. Newsom said 1,812 of the ICU beds are filled by coronavirus patients, the Los Angeles Times reports. As of Sunday, there were 7,787 coronavirus patients hospitalized in California, an increase of about 89 percent from two weeks ago. Over the last week, California has averaged 13,937 new cases per day, nearly a 75 percent increase from two weeks ago. More than 19,100 Californians have died from the coronavirus.Los Angeles County has placed new capacity limits at stores and banned most gatherings of people not from the same household, and this had to be done because "we are at the most difficult moment in the pandemic," L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. "We don't really have any choice but to use all the tools at hand to stop the surge. Until there is a vaccine, each of us needs to protect all of those around us — both those we know and those we don't. The virus is running rampant through almost every part of our county."More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation How camp explains Trump Biden's favorability rating jumped 6 points since the election, is already higher than Trump ever hit

  • Switzerland halves new infections without national lockdown as pubs and restaurants stay open

    Switzerland is emerging as a model for how the coronavirus can be contained without a national lockdown, after daily new infections halved since the start of November despite pubs, restaurants, gyms and sports remaining open in much of the country. The figures were hailed as a triumph for the “Swiss special way” by Swiss government doctors last week, and will be seen as evidence that regional tiers can work in the UK. Rather than ordering a general lockdown, Switzerland allowed regions to decide their own measures and only the worst-hit imposed tough restrictions. But critics have charged that the success came at too high a price, after the country experienced some of the highest death rates in Europe. Switzerland has been described as the “new Sweden” after it refused to follow the UK and other countries into a second lockdown this month. The Swiss government imposed only minimal restrictions at a national level, including a limit of ten on private gatherings, an 11pm curfew for restaurants and the compulsory use of facemasks in crowded areas.

  • Lincoln Project calls for revenge on ‘grubby sellouts’ who backed Trump

    'Their tough-guy acts and f***-your-feelings s***-talk have become a furious whine of complaints’

  • Nike, Coca-Cola, Apple among Companies Lobbying against Uyghur Forced Labor Bill

    Multinational corporations including Nike and Coca-Cola are lobbying to water down legislation that would ban products made with forced labor in China's Xinjiang province, the New York Times reported on Sunday.China has attempted to cement state power over millions of Muslim citizens in Xinjiang, mostly Uyghur Muslims along with Kazakhs and other minorities. The ruling Communist Party has placed Uyghurs in so-called reeducation camps that attempt to erase their attachment to Islam, and has also embarked on a campaign of forced sterilization of Uyghur women.Numerous global supply chains are based in Xinjiang, including for cotton and coal, and China has employed forced Uyghur labor for various factories. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which passed the House 406-3 in September and is currently under consideration in the Senate, would ban imports of good from Xinjiang unless U.S. customs officials could verify that the goods were not produced using forced labor.However, multinational companies are lobbying against the legislation, saying that while they do not support use of forced labor, the bill could have a detrimental impact on their supply chains. Along with Nike and Coca-Cola, tech giant Apple is also pushing to weaken some restrictions, the Washington Post reported last week.Coca-Cola "strictly prohibits any type of forced labor in our supply chain" and employs third-party auditors to enforce the policy, the company said in a statement to the Times. Nike said it "did not lobby against" the legislation but had "constructive discussions" with congressional aides on keeping its supply chain free of forced labor.Pro-business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have also joined the lobbying efforts.A report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in March of this year concluded that at least 80,000 Uyghurs have been sent away from their homes to labor in factories in other parts of China.

  • Kremlin-Funded TV Airs Mind-Numbingly Racist Blackface Attack on Obama

    The news that former Vice President Joe Biden would become the next president of the United States was met in Russia with grim resignation, bordering on despair. Experts on Russian state television have described Biden’s presidency as “Obama’s third term” and predicted a slew of new sanctions dreaded by the Kremlin. This anticipation revived the wave of racist attacks against former President Barack Obama, which were commonplace during his administration.Overt racism in Russian state media is far from uncommon but nonetheless continues to be shocking. Tigran Keosayan—the husband of Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-funded RT and Sputnik—took racist mockery to new lows on his program Mezhdunarodnaya Pilorama (“International Sawmill”). Keosayan described Barack Obama as “the dark page of American history,” while introducing a highly offensive sketch by an actress in blackface impersonating the former president, which was first reported by the Moscow Times.The purported portrayal of Obama was tasteless and crude, with the actress in a bandana gesticulating as a rapper and describing the former president as a “chocolate bunny.” The show, which aired on NTV—a network funded by state-owned gas company Gazprom, mocked “Black Lives Matter” and claimed that none of Obama’s relatives know how to write. The sketch concluded with a recommendation that rather than read Obama’s book, The Audacity of Hope, viewers should opt for “reading the label on the bathroom air freshener.”Facing worldwide condemnation for the latest racist episode, Margarita Simonyan—heralded as one of the most influential women in news media—attempted to backpedal, using her husband’s Armenian ethnicity as some kind of an excuse for his indefensible racism. She described the offensive sketch as a “parody of Obama” and disingenuously claimed, “As someone who is part of an ethnic minority in Russia, Tigran regularly makes fun, on the air, of his large 'ethnic' nose and his belonging to a 'Black' community (look it up if you don't know which ethnicities are referred to as 'Black' in Russia).”Despite Simonyan’s clumsy excuses, her husband is not the only one who considers himself somehow entitled to mock Black Americans. In June, RT’s editor-in-chief shared a despicably racist article from the Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, which made references to “muscular criminal Negroes,” described “twerking” as the “national Negro dance,” recommended the use of amphetamines, and encouraged violence and death.Russian state media outlets have long expressed their desire for civil unrest in the United States. The author of the article, Dmitry Steshin, urged, “Beat the whites until they turn Black.” Simonyan shared the article, describing it as a piece of “good advice from an international journalist to the negroes of Minnesota and the United States.”Simonyan’s husband followed up the obscene sketch on his program with a ludicrous assertion: “There is no racism in Russia.” It was no more believable than the notorious Soviet claim, “There is no sex in the USSR.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'I don't see any way around it': Former Navy SEAL McRaven says retaliation for assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist all but certain

    "The Iranians are going to be in a position where they have to retaliate. I don't see any way around it," retired Adm. William McRaven said.

  • New Zealand regulator charges 13 parties over White Island eruption tragedy

    New Zealand's workplace regulator has filed charges against 13 parties following an investigation into a volcanic eruption on White Island in 2019 which killed 22 people. A surprise eruption on the White Island, also known by its Maori name of Whakaari, on Dec 9 last year, killed 22 people and injured dozens. Majority of them were tourists from countries like Australia, the United States and Malaysia who were part of a cruise ship that was travelling around New Zealand.

  • Georgia judge’s ruling gives boost to Trump lawyer’s bizarre conspiracy theory over voting machines

    Judge asks Georgia administration not to alter, destroy or erase data on any Dominion voting machine

  • 1 dead, 4 injured after 'randomly shooting' couple drives around Nevada city on Thanksgiving, police say

    One person was shot dead and four others injured after police in Henderson, Nevada, say a man and woman fired at people while driving on Thanksgiving.

  • Trump's immigration strategy could force Biden to keep his policies, at least for a bit

    The Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments Monday in President Trump's attempt to exclude undocumented immigrants from counting in the 2020 census. The decision could affect congressional representation and federal funding, and it's far from the only way Trump's immigration policies could resonate for decades to come.From implementing his Muslim ban in the early days of his presidency to recent changes to the U.S. citizenship test, much of Trump's term has centered around restricting both legal and illegal immigration. President-elect Joe Biden's election win hasn't slowed that pursuit. In Trump's last few weeks in office, he has reportedly pivoted to targeting birthright citizenship again. Trump's team has also used the pandemic to restrict the hiring of foreign workers and rapidly deport migrants and children who cross the southern border, and is rushing to add to his border wall. And if the Supreme Court — stacked with six conservatives — decides in Trump's favor, he could succeed in curbing representation and funding in left-leaning cities.Biden has pledged to reverse all of Trump's restrictive immigration policies, some in the first days of his presidency. But thanks to "the genius of Stephen Miller," the architect of Trump's harsh immigration policies, that may be impossible, a source familiar with the Biden transition tells CNN. The past four years of slashing immigration have weakened the nation's immigration infrastructure; For example, Trump's historic low refugee caps have weaned staff to the point that it could be impossible to quickly increase refugee admissions, as Biden has proposed. Read more about Trump's lasting immigration legacy at CNN.More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation How camp explains Trump Biden's favorability rating jumped 6 points since the election, is already higher than Trump ever hit

  • South Dakota's governor encouraged people to go shopping the same day the state reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death total

    Noem, a Republican, has refused calls to issue a mask mandate, disputing their effectiveness even as cases in South Dakota surge.

  • Leaked documents show China lied about Covid-19 case totals and mishandled pandemic

    In some instances, the number of deaths reported internally were more than double the figures released to the public