Navios Maritime Acquisition Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

GuruFocus.com
4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $3.23 per share and the market cap of $55.2 million, Navios Maritime Acquisition stock is believed to be possible value trap. GF Value for Navios Maritime Acquisition is shown in the chart below.


Navios Maritime Acquisition Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap
Navios Maritime Acquisition Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

The reason we think that Navios Maritime Acquisition stock might be a value trap is because Navios Maritime Acquisition has an Altman Z-score of 0.39, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, which which ranks worse than 83% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The overall financial strength of Navios Maritime Acquisition is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Navios Maritime Acquisition is poor. This is the debt and cash of Navios Maritime Acquisition over the past years:

Navios Maritime Acquisition Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap
Navios Maritime Acquisition Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Navios Maritime Acquisition has been profitable 3 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $374.3 million and earnings of $2.81 a share. Its operating margin is 35.74%, which ranks better than 91% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, the profitability of Navios Maritime Acquisition is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Navios Maritime Acquisition over the past years:

Navios Maritime Acquisition Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap
Navios Maritime Acquisition Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Navios Maritime Acquisition is -11.1%, which ranks worse than 68% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -29.7%, which ranks worse than 81% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Navios Maritime Acquisition's return on invested capital is 8.58, and its cost of capital is 8.01. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Navios Maritime Acquisition is shown below:

Navios Maritime Acquisition Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap
Navios Maritime Acquisition Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

In closing, The stock of Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 81% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Navios Maritime Acquisition stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

