Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2022

Operator: Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Navios Maritime Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call . Please note that this call may be recorded, and I will be standing by should you need any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Michael Pearson. Please go ahead.

Michael Pearson: Good morning, and thank you for joining Navios Maritime Holdings third quarter 2022 earnings conference call. We are pleased to host this call from the Cayman Islands. I will now turn the call over to Ms. Daniela Guerrero, who will take you through the conference call details and safe harbor statements. Daniela?

Daniela Guerrero: Thank you. As a reminder, this conference call is being webcast. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors section of Navios Maritime Holdings Web site at www.navios.com. You'll see the webcast link in the middle of the page, and a copy of the presentation referenced in today's call will also be found there. Now I will review the safe harbor statement. This conference call could contain forward-looking statements under the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Navios Maritime Holdings. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Navios Maritime Holdings management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements.

Such risks are more fully discussed in Navios Maritime Holdings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be understood in light of such risks. Navios Maritime Holdings does not assume any obligation to update the information contained in this conference call.

Michael Pearson: We will begin this morning's conference call with Navios Holdings' Chairman and CEO, Ms. Angeliki Frangou. Angeliki?

Angeliki Frangou: Thank you, Michael, and good morning to all of you joining us on today's call. I am pleased with the results for the third quarter of 2022. We generated net income of $39 million. Q3 2022 marks a turning point for Navios Holdings. Please turn to Slide 4. Our future results will be materially different as a result our dry fleet for $835 million, taking advantage of a strong dry bulk market. The sales generated $370.6 million in cash which we primarily use to break down on debt, substantially deleveraging the company. Given the change in the nature of the underlying business, we also offer preferred stockholders a liquidity event in the form of a tender offer. We used $9.2 million to repurchase 604,343 shares originally issued for about $15 million and eliminated an $1.3 million annual dividend obligation.

After the sales, Navios Holdings owns a 10.3% ownership interest in Navios Partners, an diversified marine transportation company. We also own 63.8% ownership in Navios South American Logistics, and logistics and infrastructure provided in the Hidrovia region of South America. We are focused on developing Navios South American Logistics and have implemented a management succession plan. I am pleased to report that George Achniotis has been appointed as the CEO of Navios South American Logistics. George and I have worked together for almost 20 years, and I'm confident in his leadership. George has worked closely with the Navios South American Logistics team for many years. So this move was natural. He has moved to Buenos Aires on a full-time basis.

He will also serve as the CFO of Navios Holdings. will obviously continue as an active Vice Chairman, and we hope to benefit from his experience and wisdom for many years. I would also like to mention a few other promotions; Ioannis Karyotis, Navios South America Logistics long-time CFO has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer; and Enrique Ferrando, formerly our Vice President of Finance, has been appointed as the CFO. You will see that there have been changes throughout the ranks of management and George will discuss this in greater detail. We believe that this is a large commercial opportunity in the region. While this may take some time to develop, the global focus on food and energy security among other catalysts is having a positive impact on the development of logistics assets in the Hidrovia region.

There has been renewed interest in the region of Brazil for mining assets. Overall, increasing volumes are creating new business opportunities. We hope to take advantage of the developments with our team. I would like now to turn the call over to Mr. George Achniotis who will go through the financials. George?

