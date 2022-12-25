Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Insider Monkey Transcripts
·4 min read

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2022

Operator: Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Navios Maritime Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call . Please note that this call may be recorded, and I will be standing by should you need any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Michael Pearson. Please go ahead.

Michael Pearson: Good morning, and thank you for joining Navios Maritime Holdings third quarter 2022 earnings conference call. We are pleased to host this call from the Cayman Islands. I will now turn the call over to Ms. Daniela Guerrero, who will take you through the conference call details and safe harbor statements. Daniela?

Daniela Guerrero: Thank you. As a reminder, this conference call is being webcast. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors section of Navios Maritime Holdings Web site at www.navios.com. You'll see the webcast link in the middle of the page, and a copy of the presentation referenced in today's call will also be found there. Now I will review the safe harbor statement. This conference call could contain forward-looking statements under the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Navios Maritime Holdings. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Navios Maritime Holdings management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements.

Photo by Fredrick Filix on Unsplash

Such risks are more fully discussed in Navios Maritime Holdings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be understood in light of such risks. Navios Maritime Holdings does not assume any obligation to update the information contained in this conference call.

Michael Pearson: We will begin this morning's conference call with Navios Holdings' Chairman and CEO, Ms. Angeliki Frangou. Angeliki?

See also 20 Largest Hotel Chains in the World and 12 Most Advanced Countries in Africa.

Angeliki Frangou: Thank you, Michael, and good morning to all of you joining us on today's call. I am pleased with the results for the third quarter of 2022. We generated net income of $39 million. Q3 2022 marks a turning point for Navios Holdings. Please turn to Slide 4. Our future results will be materially different as a result our dry fleet for $835 million, taking advantage of a strong dry bulk market. The sales generated $370.6 million in cash which we primarily use to break down on debt, substantially deleveraging the company. Given the change in the nature of the underlying business, we also offer preferred stockholders a liquidity event in the form of a tender offer. We used $9.2 million to repurchase 604,343 shares originally issued for about $15 million and eliminated an $1.3 million annual dividend obligation.

After the sales, Navios Holdings owns a 10.3% ownership interest in Navios Partners, an diversified marine transportation company. We also own 63.8% ownership in Navios South American Logistics, and logistics and infrastructure provided in the Hidrovia region of South America. We are focused on developing Navios South American Logistics and have implemented a management succession plan. I am pleased to report that George Achniotis has been appointed as the CEO of Navios South American Logistics. George and I have worked together for almost 20 years, and I'm confident in his leadership. George has worked closely with the Navios South American Logistics team for many years. So this move was natural. He has moved to Buenos Aires on a full-time basis.

He will also serve as the CFO of Navios Holdings. will obviously continue as an active Vice Chairman, and we hope to benefit from his experience and wisdom for many years. I would also like to mention a few other promotions; Ioannis Karyotis, Navios South America Logistics long-time CFO has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer; and Enrique Ferrando, formerly our Vice President of Finance, has been appointed as the CFO. You will see that there have been changes throughout the ranks of management and George will discuss this in greater detail. We believe that this is a large commercial opportunity in the region. While this may take some time to develop, the global focus on food and energy security among other catalysts is having a positive impact on the development of logistics assets in the Hidrovia region.

There has been renewed interest in the region of Brazil for mining assets. Overall, increasing volumes are creating new business opportunities. We hope to take advantage of the developments with our team. I would like now to turn the call over to Mr. George Achniotis who will go through the financials. George?

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.

Recommended Stories

  • Wall St. ends up as inflation continues to cool

    STORY: U.S. stocks closed up on Friday, as investors weighed fresh data that showed slowing inflation against rate hike and recession fears.The Dow and S&P each gained more than half a percent, while the Nasdaq added two-tenths of a percent.The personal consumption expenditures price index, or PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, showed that prices continued to cool in November - rising just a tenth of a percent last month after climbing point-4% in October.William Northey is Senior Investment Director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.“Some of the more pertinent factors that are impacting the market today are certainly a confirmation of decelerating inflation. We saw the PCE come out today and it confirmed what we'd seen out of the CPI just last week, which is several consecutive months of lower levels of year over year inflation. And that really plays into the context of, how will the Federal Reserve respond to lessening inflationary pressures as we turn the calendar into 2023.”Investors have been jittery since last week when the Fed vowed to stay the course until it achieves its 2% inflation goal and projected rate hikes to above 5% in 2023, a level not seen since 2007.Energy shares were the biggest advancers throughout the session as oil prices gained following news of Moscow's plans to cut crude output.Tesla’s shares at one point touched a more than two-year low as CEO Elon Musk's promise to not sell his shares for at least two years did not reassure investors.And shares of News Corp gained sharply after a report that billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg was interested in acquiring either its subsidiary Dow Jones, owner of the Wall Street Journal, or rival newspaper the Washington Post.

  • These Wall Street analysts explain why they think tech is headed for a huge rebound in 2023 after the 'carnage' in the market this year

    Next year will be "choppy," but an expected spate of mergers and cost-cutting from some companies could bring joy to the tech industry next year.

  • Exclusive-Twitter removes suicide prevention feature, says it's under revamp

    (Reuters) -Twitter Inc removed a feature in the past few days that promoted suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources to users looking up certain content, according to two people familiar with the matter who said it was ordered by new owner Elon Musk. It had shown at the top of specific searches contacts for support organizations in many countries related to mental health, HIV, vaccines, child sexual exploitation, COVID-19, gender-based violence, natural disasters and freedom of expression. Its elimination had led to increased concerns about the well-being of vulnerable users on Twitter.

  • Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

    Ford's big venture into autonomous vehicles cost it a whopping $2.7 billion write-off. GM isn't showing any signs of slowing its pursuits.

  • Legendary investor Peter Lynch cautioned against speculating, overreacting, and making forecasts in a rare interview. Here are the 9 best quotes.

    The famed fund manager spoke about when to buy and sell stocks, and advised investors to do their own research and remain open to opportunities.

  • This company has wiped out more investor wealth in 2022 than Tesla

    Despite all the pain from Elon Musk's Twitter distractions, Tesla ranks fourth on a list of the worst S&P 500 stocks of 2022 by market-value decline.

  • Buy These Highly-Ranked Dividend Aristocrats for 2023

    Finding stocks that will be winners in 2023 won't be easy, but reliable income in your portfolio will help assist with market uncertainty.

  • AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    AbbVie Inc.'s ( NYSE:ABBV ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $1.48 on 15th of...

  • In the wake of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.'s (NYSE:RCL) latest US$924m market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    A look at the shareholders of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( NYSE:RCL ) can tell us which group is most powerful. We...

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money — Here’s Why They Could Surge

    We’re about to wrap up 2022, and it's time to take stock of the stock market. Earlier this month, we got some good news on inflation – the November data showed the rate of price increases slowing to 7.1% annualized, from 7.7% in the prior month. That was followed by the Federal Reserve’s seventh interest rate hike of the year, an increase of 50-basis points that marked a slowdown from the previous run of four 75 bp hikes. But comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell have made it clear that, while t

  • 1 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stock Poised to Provide Big Returns for Investors

    This company doesn't operate in the most exciting industry, but there's nothing boring about an inexpensive stock returning a ton of capital to shareholders.

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $5.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptional Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These top-tier stocks make for genius buys with the Nasdaq Composite plunging as much as 38% from its peak.

  • 12 Best Stocks To Buy For Flat Markets According To Druckenmiller

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best stocks to buy for flat markets according to Stanley Druckenmiller. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Stocks To Buy For Flat Markets According To Druckenmiller. Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Capital is one of the most well-known Wall Street money managers. […]

  • There's No Escaping Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) Muted Earnings

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.7x might make it look like a buy right now compared...

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth in 20 Years

    What follows are five surefire stocks that can help build generational wealth over the next 20 years. One such winner that can keep on winning for its shareholders is payment processor Visa (NYSE: V). In terms of credit card network market share by purchase volume, Visa is in a class of its own in the United States.

  • FTX execs hid $8 billion in liabilities in a customer account that Bankman-Fried referred to as 'our Korean friend's account,' CFTC prosecutors allege

    The case of "where did the money go" is beginning to unravel for crypto exchange FTX as finding show ghost account held liabilities.

  • Medicare Part B's First Premium Drop in Over a Decade Comes With 3 Added Bonuses

    Retirees got some good news this year when the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that standard monthly Medicare Part B premiums would drop to $164.90 in 2023, a 3% decline from 2022. Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people over the age of 65 and Medicare Part B covers certain necessary and preventative healthcare services. The 3% drop may not sound like much, but this is the first time in over a decade that Medicare Part B premiums are moving down.

  • A stock-market indicator with one of the best track records has rare good news for investors

    It’s bullish for the stock market that the average household’s equity allocation has declined as much as it has. The average household’s portfolio allocation to equities is a contrarian indicator, with higher allocations correlated with lower stock-market returns and vice versa. According to econometric tests to which I subjected this and other valuation indicators, it has one of the very best, if not the best, track records when forecasting the stock market’s real total return over the subsequent decade.

  • Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. The housing market is in free fall as interest rates rise, the auto market is souring quickly with the number of repossessions higher than pre-pandemic levels, and inflation is still at 40-year highs. Bear markets tend to be measured in months, while bull markets last for years, so it's not so much when you buy stocks but rather that you buy quality companies and hold onto them.