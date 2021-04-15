- By GF Value





The stock of Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $26.93 per share and the market cap of $552.3 million, Navios Maritime Partners LP stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Navios Maritime Partners LP is shown in the chart below.





Navios Maritime Partners LP Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because Navios Maritime Partners LP is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Transportation industry. The overall financial strength of Navios Maritime Partners LP is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Navios Maritime Partners LP is poor. This is the debt and cash of Navios Maritime Partners LP over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Navios Maritime Partners LP has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $226.8 million and loss of $6.05 a share. Its operating margin is 13.94%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in Transportation industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Navios Maritime Partners LP at 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Navios Maritime Partners LP over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Navios Maritime Partners LP is -4.8%, which ranks worse than 71% of the companies in Transportation industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -52.7%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Transportation industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Navios Maritime Partners LP's return on invested capital is 2.42, and its cost of capital is 12.54. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Navios Maritime Partners LP is shown below:

In short, Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Transportation industry. To learn more about Navios Maritime Partners LP stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

