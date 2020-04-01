NaviPlan® Client Portal Free to All Advisors Through December 2021

Advicent Seeks to Help Advisors Mitigate the Impact on Their Businesses, and Enable Everyone to Benefit from Nimble Financial Planning Tools, in a Time of Heightened Volatility and Uncertainty

MILWAUKEE, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advicent announces that the client portal in its NaviPlan® financial planning platform will be available at no charge to all financial advisors, including current client portal users, through December 2021. All current and prospective NaviPlan customers can utilize the interactive NaviPlan client portal to communicate with their clients during the COVID-19 pandemic—and help them understand, and make necessary changes to, their financial plans at this time. The NaviPlan client portal includes features such as account aggregation, electronic fact-finding, and advisor view technology to make providing advice safe and easy.

"While advisors and their clients are subject to travel restrictions and shelter-in-place orders, the NaviPlan client portal can facilitate virtual meetings which are essential to protecting, and improving, clients' financial futures," said Angela Pecoraro, Chief Executive Officer of Advicent. "Alongside our partners, Advicent generates millions of financial plans each year, and it is our responsibility to empower the wealth management industry—and fulfill our mission to make financial planning safe and accessible to everyone—during heightened volatility and uncertainty."

In addition, Advicent is providing free and unlimited access to all advisor marketing materials in the Advisor Briefcase® solution. The marketing resources include over 500 pieces of content ranging from infographics to articles. To find out more, and sign up to use the NaviPlan client portal and Advisor Briefcase marketing resources, please visit https://go.advicentsolutions.com/freeportal.html.

"Now more than ever, advisors and their clients need to work closely to calmly and strategically navigate volatile market conditions using flexible, intuitive financial plans," said Ms. Pecoraro. "The NaviPlan client portal, and our advisor marketing materials, mitigate the impact on advisory practices during these extraordinary times—and enable investors to fully understand, and act upon, their financial plans in concert with their trusted advisors."

About Advicent

Advicent is the financial planning technology provider of choice for over 140,000 financial professionals across over 3,000 firms worldwide, including four of the top five custodians, 15 of the top 25 broker-dealers, seven of the top 10 North American banks, and seven of the top 10 North American insurance firms. Our decades of experience empower Advicent to create scalable financial planning software; compliance workflow management solutions; fully branded client experiences through industry-leading APIs; and superior cash flow and goal-based calculations. Advicent products are designed to satisfy the needs of every investor and are used in firms of all sizes. Through our innovative product capabilities and dedicated services, we are able to help thousands of financial professionals and their clients understand and impact their financial future. To learn more, visit advicent.com or email marketing@advicent.com.

