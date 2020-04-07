Navisite Achieves AWS Well-Architected Partner Status

ANDOVER, Mass., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite announced today that through its acquisition of clckwrk, an Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), it has achieved the AWS Well-Architected Partner status, which recognizes that Navisite has the expertise to deliver AWS Well-Architected reviews for existing application workloads or new applications based on AWS Well-Architected Framework best practices.

Achieving the AWS Well-Architected Partner status differentiates Navisite as an APN member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in identifying if customer workloads meet the five pillars of the AWS Well-Architected Framework: Operational Excellence, Security, Reliability, Performance Efficiency and Cost Optimization. AWS Well-Architected Partners have the skills and expertise to identify critical customer workloads and remediate any issues in a customer's AWS environment. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Navisite is proud to be an AWS Well-Architected Partner, building upon our eight-year history working with AWS," said Jim Ball, vice president of global alliances at Navisite. "Our team is dedicated to helping businesses accelerate IT transformation with next-generation cloud services that leverage the agility, breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep expertise in optimizing workloads and mitigating risks in their workloads.

With more than two decades of experience helping thousands of companies modernize their IT operations, Navisite is designed to meet the service and support requirements of enterprises looking to transform their IT investment and operations from cost-center to business driver. Navisite does this by providing high-touch services and unmatched technical and functional expertise to help customers successfully navigate change, digitize their IT operations and move their businesses forward.

Navisite boasts hundreds of certified experts across major cloud providers, including AWS. The company also has deep expertise in database and application management, enabling customers to drive innovation and efficiency through an optimal mix of on-premises, hosted, cloud, multi-cloud, and hybrid cloud environments.

About Navisite

Navisite is a modern managed cloud service provider that accelerates IT transformation for thousands of growing and established global brands. Through our deep technical knowledge and strategic relationships with the world's leading cloud providers, proven delivery methodologies, platform-agnostic approach and worldwide network of highly specialized experts, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to successfully embrace IT change and move their businesses forward. Let us partner with you to navigate the now—learn more at navisite.com.

