Navistar: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LISLE, Ill. (AP) _ Navistar International Corp. (NAV) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $236 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $2.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The truck and engine maker posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $347 million, or $3.48 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $7.5 billion.

Navistar shares have risen 53% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 37% in the last 12 months.

