Is Navneet Education Limited’s (NSE:NAVNETEDUL) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

Sunil Gala has been the CEO of Navneet Education Limited (NSE:NAVNETEDUL) since 2013. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Sunil Gala’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Navneet Education Limited is worth ₹25b, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹13m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at ₹6.1m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from ₹14b to ₹56b, and the median CEO compensation was ₹22m.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Sunil Gala takes less compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you’ll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Navneet Education has changed from year to year.

Is Navneet Education Limited Growing?

Navneet Education Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 4.6% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 3.0%.

I’d prefer higher revenue growth, but it is good to see modest EPS growth. Considering these factors I’d say performance has been pretty decent, though not amazing.

Has Navneet Education Limited Been A Good Investment?

Navneet Education Limited has generated a total shareholder return of 32% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don’t want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

It looks like Navneet Education Limited pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

It looks like Navneet Education Limited pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

It's well worth noting that while Sunil Gala is paid less than most company leaders (at companies of similar size), share price performance has been somewhat uninspiring. But on this analysis I see no issue with the CEO compensation.

