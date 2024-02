TechCrunch

Reliance, its portfolio Viacom18 and Disney are merging their media businesses in India, creating the largest media entity in the world's most populous nation. Reliance, which will control the joint venture, directly owns 16.34% of the merged entity, which it has valued at $8.5 billion. Disney will own a 36.84% stake in the merged entity, and Reliance-backed Viacom18, which also counts Paramount Global and James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree among its backers, will own 46.82% stake.