Navy admiral rates eight navy warship battles in movies

Retired US Navy Adm. James Foggo III rates 8 warship scenes in movies and television for realism, such as "Battleship." Adm. Foggo discusses the accuracy of warship scenes in "Godzilla vs. Kong" (2021), "Battleship" (2012) starring Rihanna, and "Under Siege" (1992) with Steven Seagal. He also comments on the weapons and artillery in "Tomorrow Never Dies" (1997) starring Pierce Brosnan, "Dunkirk" (2017), and "Greyhound" (2020) with Tom Hanks. Foggo analyzes Navy protocols highlighted in "The Last Ship" (2015) and "Tora! Tora! Tora!" (1970) Admiral Foggo served for over 35 years in the Navy and is currently the Dean for the Center of Maritime Strategy at the Navy League of the United States.

