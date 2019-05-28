How the Navy Blew $30 Billion on 10 ‘Cheap’ Ships

Only the U.S. military could set out to quickly build a lot of inexpensive weapons and, instead, slowly build only a handful of very expensive ones.

Case in point: the Littoral Combat Ship, the U.S. Navy’s latest financial boondoggle. The LCS was supposed to help save the Navy. Instead, it threatened to sink it.

Over the last 15 years the sailing branch has spent $30 billion on LCSs. In 2019 all it has to show for all that time and money is 10 combat-ready ships, only four of which the Navy actually intends to deploy over the next year, according to a May 2019 report from the Congressional Research Service.

Two of those deployments will be to the Caribbean, where the much-ballyhooed vessels will sail in big, slow circles, their crews hoping to intercept South American drug smugglers. A mere two LCSs will head to the Western Pacific, where the Navy is trying to contain an increasingly powerful Chinese fleet.

In other words, just two LCSs are doing anything even remotely useful for U.S. security. The pace of deployments could increase in coming years, but to a great extent the damage to America’s naval readiness has already been done.

The Navy and its contractors did not immediately respond to requests to comment for this story.

This isn’t how LCS was supposed to work out. In 2004 the administration of President George W. Bush insisted the Navy needed 375 warships to keep the peace and win wars. But in 2004 it had around 300 ships. The fleet had to get bigger, and fast.

The Navy believed the LCS was just the thing it needed to grow. The LCS was a new kind of combat vessel that promised to be cheap, flexible and customizable for patrols in shallow, crowded Middle East waters, among other missions.

In March 2004, the Navy bet big on the Littoral Combat Ship, tapping not one but two shipyards—one belonging to Lockheed Martin and another to Australian firm Austal—to begin building as many as four of the new warships ever year. “We need this ship today,” said Adm. Vern Clark, then the sailing branch’s top officer.

Back then, the Navy anticipated that by 2019 it would have bought 49 LCSs on its way to a total force of 56 of the versatile vessels, all at a cost of less than $30 billion, according to a 2003 report from the Congressional Budget Office. The way Navy planners imagined it, the first LCS would deploy as early as 2010.

By 2025 the shallow-water vessels would be the backbone of the Navy, the thinking went. “I predict when it is all said and done that they will be the workhorses of the fleet,” Adm. Gary Roughead, one of Clark’s successors, said in 2009.

Then the problems started. The first LCS, USS Freedom, was $400 million over its original cost estimate when it launched in 2006. To make matters worse, mechanical and structural problems festered inside the ship, the symptoms of a rushed design process. In 2010 and 2011, Freedom and a sister vessel both suffered serious maintenance failures within months of each other, sidelining the ships for months.

Freedom finally deployed in 2013 for a brief visit to Singapore. Two more LCSs sailed to Singapore over the next couple of years. Then in 2016 Freedom suffered an engine failure during a war game with the U.S. Pacific Fleet. It took two years to repair the damage. In the meantime the Navy canceled all major LCS deployments.

Not that it mattered. Even when the LCSs could sail, they couldn’t fight.

Weirdly, that was by design. To make the LCS more flexible, the Navy planned to develop plug-and-play “modules” with different combinations of weapons and robots. One module would transform an LCS into a minehunter. Another would allow it to hunt submarines. A third was for fighting small speedboats like a terror group might deploy.

But the modules suffered technical problems that, if anything, were more serious than the problems the ships themselves suffered. The “seaframes,” as the Navy euphemistically called the ships, were ready years before the modules were. The Navy has consistently had more LCSs than it has had major weapons for the LCSs.

Arguably the LCS's biggest problem was conceptual. The Navy began spending billions of dollars a year building LCSs without actually figuring out how to use them. “Apart from the Navy’s inability to properly forecast how fast these ships could be built, fielded and paid for, there is a similar tone-deafness to how they will be employed,” naval expert and author Christopher Cavas wrote.