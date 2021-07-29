Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

JULIE WATSON
·2 min read

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory.

The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left with extensive structural, electrical and mechanical damage, the ship was later scrapped. Estimates to replace it ran up to $4 billion.

The sailor was a member of the crew at the time, Cmdr. Sean Robertson, a U.S. 3rd Fleet spokesperson, said in a statement. The sailor was charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel, Robertson said. No name was released.

No other details were provided, and it was unclear what evidence was found or what the motive was.

The amphibious assault ships are among the few in the U.S. fleet that can act as a mini aircraft carrier.

The Bonhomme Richard had been nearing the end of a two-year upgrade estimated to cost $250 million when the fire broke out on July 12, 2020.

About 160 sailors and officers were on board when the flames sent up a huge plume of dark smoke from the 840-foot (256-meter) vessel, which had been docked at Naval Base San Diego while undergoing the upgrade.

The fire started in the ship’s lower storage area, where cardboard boxes, rags and other maintenance supplies were stored. But winds coming off the San Diego Bay whipped up the flames and the flames spread up the elevator shafts and exhaust stacks.

Then two explosions — one heard as far as 13 miles (21 kilometers) away — caused it to grow even bigger.

The fire sent acrid smoke billowing over San Diego, and officials had recommended people avoid exercising outdoors.

Firefighters attacked the flames inside the ship, while firefighting vessels with water cannons directed streams of seawater into the ship and helicopters made water drops.

More than 60 sailors and civilians were treated for minor injuries, heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia and China accused of posing daily threat from space

    Russian and Chinese activity in space is causing daily threats, the Chief of the Air Staff has revealed. Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston said Moscow and Beijing were engaging in “questionable” activity such as flying satellites within “close proximity” of others, as well as more “dangerous activity” that could destroy other satellites, on a daily basis. He also said that they were gathering intelligence, and that future conflicts would be “won or lost in space”. “Reckless” behaviour from the

  • Ship forced to leave US waters after invasive bugs discovered on deck, officials say

    The bugs were discovered by agricultural specialists at the Port of New Orleans.

  • Billionaire Developer Mulls Closing NYC Tourist Hot Spot After 14-Year-Old Leaps to His Death

    Angela Weiss/AFP via GettyA popular tourist attraction in New York City may shut down for good after a 14-year-old boy leapt to his death on Thursday—all while his loved ones apparently looked on.Police say the teen jumped from the eighth story of the Vessel sculpture in New York City’s Hudson Yards shortly before 1 p.m. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police told the New York Daily News. Stephen Ross, the billionaire behind Hudson Yards, says the d

  • Desalination advances in CA, environmentalists fret

    This desalination plant in Carlsbad, California - the largest in the Western Hemisphere - produces 50 million gallons of drinking water daily… enough for 400 thousand homes in San Diego County.And now, as Western states face an epic drought, Poseidon Water - which operates the plant - could soon get approval to build another desalination plant… this time, near a power plant in Huntington Beach.And environmentalists aren’t happy about it."It's great to be water independent, and we should be striving for that. But we should be doing it in a responsible way. And desalinated water is not the way to go.”Andrea Leon-Grossmann is with the ocean conservation group Azul.“This is the most expensive way to source water, it's the most energy intensive way to do it. And the way it decimates the ocean, both by the intake and by how we're dumping brine back into the ocean, is really, it should be the last resort, not the first way for sourcing water.”Desalination - at its most basic - removes salt water from ocean water, making it fresh and drinkable.But the intake method is problematic, according to environmentalists, who say that tiny organisms such as larvae and plankton get killed in the process.Poseidon is now required to add finer intake screens to protect more fish. Poseidon - which has been trying to build the Huntington plant for 22 years and some $100 million has been spent navigating state regulations - insists the new project will actually help the environment. VP of Poseidon Water, Scott Maloni:“In the case of Huntington Beach, the total quantity of impact would be no more than 0.02 percent of the plankton at risk of being entrained. There's no threatened or endangered species that are at risk, and the mitigation that's in place will ensure that the project will be a net environmental benefit, by producing more habitat that will be impacted by the operation of the facility.”A regional water board has approved a permit for the project on condition that the company increase its commitment to rehabilitate a nearby wetlands reserve and build an artificial reef. There is one last major regulatory hurdle; the California Coastal Commission, which is expected to vote before the end of the year.Despite the opposition from conservationists, the company feels confident enough to talk of breaking ground by the end of 2022 on the $1.4 billion plant that would produce tens of millions of gallons of drinking water daily… Much needed good news for communities struggling with the ravages of drought.For Poseidon’s Scott Maloni, it’s a no brainer… telling Reuters: The Pacific Ocean is the largest reservoir in the world and it's always full.

  • Republicans challenge Pelosi after Capitol Police are ordered to arrest those not complying with mask mandate

    Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, said Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi might as well come to his office and arrest his entire staff for not wearing masks.

  • Nearly half of Republicans say 'a time will come when patriotic Americans have to take the law into their own hands,' new poll shows

    A majority of Republicans (55%) said "the traditional American way of life is disappearing so fast we may have to use force to save it."

  • NFL quarterback says he was pressured to get vaccinated by league: 'If you don't fall in line, they'll make your life miserable'

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said the NFL is pressuring players to get the coronavirus vaccine.

  • This Sleek New 180-Foot Superyacht Is Longest Steel and Aluminum Vessel in Its Class

    That means it bypasses a whole heap of regulations.

  • Steven Crowder hospitalized, has message for his fans: Death, 'he's a d***'

    Conservative pundit Steven Crowder posted a photo of himself Tuesday in a hospital bed, telling his audience he'd been close to death.

  • Disney Fires Back at Scarlett Johansson, Calls ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit ‘Sad and Distressing’

    The Walt Disney Company clapped back at “Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson, slamming the actress’ breach of contract lawsuit for showing “callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.” In a court filing on Thursday, Johansson said Disney’s decision to send the Marvel movie to Disney Plus at the same […]

  • The families of 9 US troops who died when their AAV sank have decided to sue the company that made the vehicle

    "The real reason they died is there was no way for them to get out alive," one of their attorneys said Thursday.

  • Chris Cuomo gets into it with restaurant owner who 'banned' vaccinated customers: 'You sound like an idiot'

    The incredibly awkward interview came to its inevitably contentious conclusion with insults.

  • San Marino's Alessandra Perilli wins first Olympic medal in microstate's history

    A country with a population smaller than Iowa State University's student body just won an Olympic medal.

  • Where should you go if society collapses? New Zealand

    A group of scientists have figured out where humanity can survive our impending societal collapse: the Pacific Island country of New Zealand.

  • CDC mask guidance met with hostility by leading Republicans

    One of the Republican Party’s most prominent rising stars is mocking new government recommendations calling for more widespread use of masks to blunt a coronavirus surge. “Did you not get the CDC’s memo?” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joked Wednesday before an almost entirely unmasked audience of activists and lawmakers crammed into an indoor hotel ballroom in Salt Lake City. From Texas to South Dakota, Republican leaders responded with hostility and defiance to updated masking guidance from public health officials, who advise that even fully vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors if they live in areas with high rates of virus transmission.

  • Got a car lease? Your vehicle could be worth thousands of dollars more than expected because of COVID-19

    While used car prices are soaring, drivers can turn in their leased vehicles early for no penalty or buy their cars and sell them at a profit.

  • Newly-signed baseball player surprises dad at work

    A viral video filmed by Robert’s mother during the visit to a local car shop captured his dad’s emotional reaction when Robert showed him a Nationals cap.“When I was little, I did three years of competitive gymnastics, but when the men’s team was cut, was encouraged by my dad to try a different sport. There was a local Little League game happening, so we went and watched the game. My dad asked around and was able to sign me up late for the league I was 8 years old turning 9 at this point. It was obviously very special to see his reaction after many years of work we put in the baseball,” Robert Cruz told Reuters.

  • ‘Little Devils’: Olympic Loss Spurs China-Japan ‘Blood Feud’

    CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Olympics are usually a time of patriotic pride and celebration in China, but this year, it’s also giving nationalistic trolls the chance to put their deep-rooted hatred of Japan on full display.In the past few days, users on Weibo—the Chinese equivalent of Twitter—raged about Japan’s leading gold medal count, attacked referees over “unfair rulings,” hurled nasty insults at celebrated Japanese Olympians, calling them “little devils” and “dwarf pirates,”

  • Dr. Pimple Popper used a heated pen to melt facial cysts off a woman with head-to-toe skin growths

    Brittany was born with neurofibromatosis type 1, which causes painful growths. Brittany said it feels like she's being stabbed with a hot ice pick.

  • Will America's No. 1 QB recruit Quinn Ewers give up 7-figure NIL offers for one more season of Texas high school football?

    Ewers has emerged as such a precocious and recognizable star that he has the potential to earn nearly a million dollars in the next year by profiting off his Name Image and Likeness.